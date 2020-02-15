Nation Other News 15 Feb 2020 Karnataka man stuns ...
Karnataka man stuns the world by running 142.5 meters in 13.62 seconds

ANI
Published Feb 15, 2020, 4:24 pm IST
Updated Feb 15, 2020, 6:57 pm IST
Gowda, who is from Mudbidri town, accomplished the feat during a Kambala race in a paddy field in Kadri
Mangaluru: Leaving spectators awestruck, Karnataka's Srinivasa Gowda ran 142.5 meters in 13.62 seconds at traditional buffalo race Kambala, following which people started comparing him to former Jamaican Sprinter Usain Bolt.
Gowda, who is from Mudbidri town, accomplished the feat during a Kambala race in a paddy field in Kadri on February 1.

"People are comparing me to Usain Bolt. He is a world champion, I am only running in a slushy paddy field," said Srinivasa Gowda while talking to ANI.
People took to social media and drew a parallel between him and Bolt. Twitterati hailed Gowda and his accomplishment on the muddy grounds.

 

Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in the southwestern state of Karnataka.
Traditionally, it is sponsored by local Tuluva landlords and households in the coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi.

Rijuju calls Gowda for trials

Union Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said he will call Srinivasa Gwoda for trials at Sports Authority of India.

In a tweet, the minister said, "I'll call Karnataka's Srinivasa Gowda for trials by top SAI Coaches. There's lack of knowledge in masses about the standards of Olympics especially in athletics where ultimate human strength & endurance are surpassed. I'll ensure that no talents in India is left out untested,"

