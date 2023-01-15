  
 BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Modi flags off Vande Bharat train service between Secunderabad-Vizag

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jan 15, 2023, 12:54 pm IST
Updated Jan 15, 2023, 1:31 pm IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the flagging off ceremony of Vande Bharat Express train connecting Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam, via video conferencing from New Delhi on Sunday. — PTI
Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday virtually flagged-off the Vande Bharat train service between Secunderabad in Telangana and the port city of Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh on the auspicious occasion of Makara Sankranti.

The first Vande Bharat Express train to operate between the two Telugu states will run between Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam in eight hours and 30 minutes.

As the event coincided with the Army Day, the Prime Minister paid rich tributes to the serving and retired personnel and hailed their commitment in protecting the country and its borders and said their valour was matchless.

In his virtual address, Modi said Vande Bharat connects the cultures of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

"Vande Bharat is a true replica of India which is coming out of the mentality of dependence and moving towards Atmanirbharta (self-reliance)," the PM said. The regular services of the train would start from January 16 and the bookings commenced on Saturday, railway sources said. The Visakhapatnam Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express (20833) will start at 05.45 AM and reach Secunderabad at 2.15 PM.

It will leave Secunderabad at 3 PM and reach Visakhapatnam at 11.30 PM. In between, the train will stop at Rajahmundry, Vijayawada, Khammam and Warangal in both the directions, South Central Railway (SCR) officials said. The train comprises 14 AC Chair Car Coaches and two Executive AC Chair Car Coaches with a capacity of 1,128 passengers. It will provide the fastest travelling facility between these two stations and has exclusive reserved sitting accommodation, they said.

The train is manufactured with indigenous technology, equipped with modern features and enhanced comfort. The train has automatic sliding doors, provided with reclining seats in all classes and rotating seats in executive class, they said.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Tourism and Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan were present at the Secunderabad railway station here during the inauguration.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Image: PTI)

Every Indian is proud of our Army: PM Modi on Army Day

Mukarram Jah, the titular eighth Nizam of Hyderabad, passed away on Saturday.

Mukarram Jah, titular Nizam of Hyderabad, passes away

J. Rama Krishna, Secunderabad Cantonment Board member, said that the board’s properties, movable and immovable assets have been valued at close to Rs 50,000 crore. (DC File Image)

Army insists on tough rules over merger of GHMC, SCB

TD Kinjarapu Atchannaidu regretted that while Sankranti must depict culture and tradition of Telugu people, it has been turned into gambling festival. (File Image: DC)

TD seeks immediate ban on cockfights



SS Rajamouli overjoyed as he meets 'god' Steven Spielberg

"I just met GOD!!!" the filmmaker, also known for blockbuster "Baahubali" movies, wrote in the caption. — Twitter
 

Netizens rally against theory equating music interest with depression

Amita a radio presenter said, "Music is like a necessity in my life, just like breathing. I listen to it for several hours, which does not mean I am depressed. It is like therapy for me." (Photo: DC)
 

Fog envelops Hyderabad, city gets a hill station feel

A school going boy protects his sister during the drizzle rain while going on the two-wheeler with their father at Hitech city on Friday. (Photo: R. Pavan)
 

Hyderabad is 4th best city for women in India

The report's findings are intended to assist corporates in engaging with stakeholders to collaborate in developing enabling ecosystems for women talent to reach its full potential. ( Representative image)
 

New movies this week

Veera Gunnamma tells the story of a courageous woman belonging to north Andhra region who fought against the zamindars and even the Britishers. — Representational Image/DC
 

US scientists achieve breakthrough in mimicking sun to fuse atoms

Kalpakkam Nuclear plant (Photo: PTI/File)
