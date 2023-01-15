Mukarram Jah, titular Nizam of Hyderabad, passes away

HYDERABAD: Mukarram Jah Bahadur, the titular Nizam of Hyderabad passed away peacefully in Istanbul, a statement issued by his office said. He was the grandson of seventh Nizam Osman Ali Khan, who ruled the princely stare of Hyderabad till it was merged with India.

"We are deeply saddened to inform that Nawab Mir Barket Ali Khan Walashan Mukarram Jah Bahadur, H.E.H The Eighth Nizam of Hyderabad passed away peacefully in Istanbul, Turkey late last night at 10:30 pm (IST)," the statement said.

"As per his desire of being laid to rest in his home land, his children are scheduled to travel to Hyderabad with the mortal remains of the late Nizam on Tuesday, 17th January 2023."

On arrival the body will be taken to the Chowmahalla Palace and after completing the required rituals the burial will take place at the Asaf Jahi family tombs.

The schedule and other details will be released in due course.