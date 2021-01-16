Spirits soared as did kites on Sankranti

Lighting up terraces during Sankranti has become a tradition since 15 years. — DC Image

HYDERABAD: The celebration of Sankranti is marked by colourful kites, gathering of family and friends on the terrace, enjoying food and beverages, and illumination by halogen lights. It was no different in several parts of the city this year. In fact, some families partied right up to Friday morning, thanks to the long weekend.

Some of the areas that are gaining in popularity for night flying of kits with lights atop buildings are Ghansi Bazaar, Begum Bazaar, Gollakidki, Gowlipura, Dhoolpet, Esamia Bazaar and Doodhbowli. LED-day lights, power cans, sharp-lights, whose light beam stretches up to 1,000 metres were in use.

Almost 200 houses had these facilities and the costs were shared by the residents.

Kattam Prasanna Kumar of Gandhi Lane, Gollakidki, said, “We had a large gathering of relatives and friends, who enjoyed specially prepared food and sipping beverages while flying kites, which continued till the early hours of Friday. Lighting up terraces has become a tradition since 15 years.”

Those without such facilities move to their friends or relative’s places where lighting is arranged.

Anoop Ala, a resident of Goshamahal, said “I was flying kites the whole day on my terrace. After sunset, we went to Gowlipura to a relative’s place. Even girls enjoyed flying kites and being part of the celebrations.”

Kallyam Ananthraj, a resident of Chappal Bazaar, explained, “Most of my friends visit our place because kite flying can be extended by several hours. The whole area is lit up as bright as day.”

Sai Ram of Chatrinaka said, “Because of Covid-19 prevalence, the festival was restricted only to immediate families. We ensured that.”

Police constable Pukkapuram Srikanth, posted on ‘Dial 100’ dity, said “Kites soared in the sky even a day after Sankranti. When the sun was fading, the enthusiastic lot released hot air lanterns in the air. It was a sight to behold.” A few of the experts flew ‘light kites’, with small lamps stuck to their thread.