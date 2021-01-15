Prime Minister to inaugurate first phase of Covid vaccination today

New Delhi: India is all set to roll out the world's biggest vaccination drive against Covid-19 from Saturday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the first phase of the nation-wide inoculation drive early morning during which only healthcare workers, both in government and private sectors including ICDS (Integrated Child Development Services) workers, will get the first life-saving shot.

This round of vaccination program will be held all over the country, at a total of 3,006 sites which will be connected virtually throughout the exercise. Around 100 beneficiaries will be vaccinated on Saturday at each of the session sites.

Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Friday reviewed the preparedness and visited the dedicated Covid-19 control room at the ministry premises. The Union minister also reviewed the Beneficiary Registration Page for all non-prioritised groups on CoWIN. He suggested pre-populating the software with beneficiaries by seeding it with the electoral database, in addition to other documents that are authorised for registration.

The minister also reviewed the working of the ‘Communications Control Room’ which has been closely monitoring the disinformation campaigns and rumour mongering in relation to administering the Covid-19 vaccines. The Union minister reiterated that both the indigenously manufactured vaccines, Covishield and Covaxin, have proven safety and immunogenicity records and are the most important tools to contain the pandemic.

The health ministry has also issued guidelines to states giving directions on how to deal with certain situations. The vaccines have to be administered to people above 18 years of age. It cannot be given to pregnant and lactating women and to persons with a history of allergic reactions to a previous dose of Covid-19 vaccine. Interchangeability of vaccines is not allowed, hence the second dose of the vaccine should be of the same company of which the first dose has been given. The vaccine has to be deferred among people with active symptoms of Covid-19, those who have been given convalescent plasma or are acutely unwell or hospitalised due to any illness.

In the last 24 hours, 15,590 fresh cases of COVID have been detected and 191 deaths were recorded.