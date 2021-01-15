Jagan to start Covid vaccination in Vijayawada from today

Soon after a beneficiary arrives at the vaccination site, his or her identity will be authenticated using the Co-WIN app. — Representational Image/DC

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan will formally launch Covid-19 vaccination from a government hospital in Vijayawada 11.30 a.m. on Saturday. Soon thereafter, vaccination will commence at 143 of the 332 sites identified throughout the state owing to logistical reasons.

Healthcare workers will be administering 100 vaccines per session per day from 9 am to 5 pm up to January 20 during Phase-I of the vaccination programme in AP.

Health director Dr. T. Geetha Prasadini said, “We have made all requisite arrangements. Our teams of doctors are ready to attend to any side-effects. Beneficiaries to be administered vaccines will only be those who have registered to take the vaccine of their own volition.”

Incidentally, Jagan will set off vaccination in AP an hour after Prime Minister Narendra Modi does so for the nation in the virtual mode at 10.30 a.m. in Delhi on Saturday, The entire vaccination programme in the country will be run as per software application Co-WIN, though monitored manually by a team of doctors at control rooms set up in each district of the country.

Soon after a beneficiary arrives at the vaccination site, his or her identity will be authenticated using the Co-WIN app. He/she will then move to the vaccination room, where an ANM will inject the vaccine. The person will remain under observation at the vaccination centre for half-an-hour to check for any adverse reaction. Those vaccinated will be able to get back only after doctors check their vitals and they are found to be normal. The person will be informed when he or she needs to return for the second dose.

In case the beneficiary develops adverse effects following immunisation, he or she will be given anti-dotes at the vaccinate site using a kit containing all requisite drugs. If required, the beneficiary may even be shifted to the nearby area hospital having 10 beds reserved for such patients.

The persons may even be moved to district hospitals in case of emergency, where 20 ICUs will be earmarked only for vaccine-reaction cases. The entire process will be monitored at the district and state control rooms.

In the first phase, 3.87 lakh healthcare workers are to be vaccinated in AP at the rate of 20–25 persons every two hours a day.

Once, all healthcare workers are covered in Phase-I, authorities will start Stage-II of vaccination to immunise other frontline workers including those from police, defence and sanitation wings.