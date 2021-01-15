Nation Other News 15 Jan 2021 Jagan to start Covid ...
Nation, In Other News

Jagan to start Covid vaccination in Vijayawada from today

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 15, 2021, 11:30 pm IST
Updated Jan 15, 2021, 11:30 pm IST
Vaccines will be administered only to those who have registered for vaccination of their own volition
Soon after a beneficiary arrives at the vaccination site, his or her identity will be authenticated using the Co-WIN app. — Representational Image/DC
 Soon after a beneficiary arrives at the vaccination site, his or her identity will be authenticated using the Co-WIN app. — Representational Image/DC

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan will formally launch Covid-19 vaccination from a government hospital in Vijayawada 11.30 a.m. on Saturday. Soon thereafter, vaccination will commence at 143 of the 332 sites identified throughout the state owing to logistical reasons.

Healthcare workers will be administering 100 vaccines per session per day from 9 am to 5 pm up to January 20 during Phase-I of the vaccination programme in AP.

 

Health director Dr. T. Geetha Prasadini said, “We have made all requisite arrangements. Our teams of doctors are ready to attend to any side-effects. Beneficiaries to be administered vaccines will only be those who have registered to take the vaccine of their own volition.”

Incidentally, Jagan will set off vaccination in AP an hour after Prime Minister Narendra Modi does so for the nation in the virtual mode at 10.30 a.m. in Delhi on Saturday, The entire vaccination programme in the country will be run as per software application Co-WIN, though monitored manually by a team of doctors at control rooms set up in each district of the country.

 

Soon after a beneficiary arrives at the vaccination site, his or her identity will be authenticated using the Co-WIN app. He/she will then move to the vaccination room, where an ANM will inject the vaccine. The person will remain under observation at the vaccination centre for half-an-hour to check for any adverse reaction. Those vaccinated will be able to get back only after doctors check their vitals and they are found to be normal. The person will be informed when he or she needs to return for the second dose.

In case the beneficiary develops adverse effects following immunisation, he or she will be given anti-dotes at the vaccinate site using a kit containing all requisite drugs. If required, the beneficiary may even be shifted to the nearby area hospital having 10 beds reserved for such patients.

 

The persons may even be moved to district hospitals in case of emergency, where 20 ICUs will be earmarked only for vaccine-reaction cases. The entire process will be monitored at the district and state control rooms.

In the first phase, 3.87 lakh healthcare workers are to be vaccinated in AP at the rate of 20–25 persons every two hours a day.

Once, all healthcare workers are covered in Phase-I, authorities will start Stage-II of vaccination to immunise other frontline workers including those from police, defence and sanitation wings.

 

...
Tags: jagan mohan reddy, covid vaccine launch andhra pradesh, co-win app, andhra pradesh healthcare workers to be vaccinated, police defence sanitation wings phase ii vaccination
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

Morarka, who was born into a well-known business family, donned many hats — a successful businessman, cricket administrator who was the vice-president of the BCCI during Jagmohan Dalmia’s time, a minister in the Union cabinet, a wild life photographer and an organic farmer. — By arrangement

Former Union minister Kamal Morarka dies at 74

As per the Centre’s India guidelines, the vaccines will not be given to anyone younger than 18 years, women who are pregnant or lactating. (Representational Photo:AFP)

Vaccines safe, no need to worry: minister, officials

The next round of talks has been scheduled on Tuesday, January 19, the day when the Supreme Court-appointed committee was due to start its consultations with stakeholders to end the impasse. (Photo:PTI)

Farm talks stuck after 9 rounds, next round on January 19

There are some apprehensions about the safety of the vaccines. I will take it to demonstrate that they are safe and I have faith in them, says Rajendar (Representational DC Photo)

Vaccination starts at 10.30 am in Telangana



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
 

The etiquette of dignity

Michelle Obama
 

DC Edit | The lingo of Year 2020

News
 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

COVID: Woman infected with UK strain may go for genome sequencing

The woman has been asymptomatic ever since she was admitted to the isolation ward at the government hospital in Rajahmahendravaram on December 24 (Representational Image)

Tribal university: Onus on Centre

Chief Secretary of the tribal welfare department conducted a follow-up meeting for budgetary allocations of Rs 15 crore for resumption of assigned land and Rs 290.50 lakh for a temporary campus at Youth Training Centre (YTC) in Jakaram, Warangal district. — DC Image

DRDO to assist in establishing processing units for agriculture produce

Rapthadu MLA T. Prakash Reddy observed that the processing units should have capacity to store tomatoes even for 30-40 days so that they could be exported to Middle East countries. — Pixabay

Dumping of human excreta in residential area; Telangana HC seeks status report

A law student from Osmania University Pavan Kasturi wrote a letter to the Chief Justice of the High Court on the matter. The court took cognisance of this and converted it into a public interest litigation (PIL). Earlier, the court had issued notices to the GHMC and the Pollution Congrol Board (PCB) to explain the matter.(Photo: PTI)

10 fall ill after drinking contaminated water in Kosigi

The villagers alleged that River Tungabhadra water was supplied to the people without proper filtration by the Rural Water Supply department. (Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham