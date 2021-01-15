Alert Jagan saves a bull from getting hurt, video goes viral on social media

AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy viewing the act of " Do -Do- Basavanna" ox been played during Gopuja Mahotsavam which was organised by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) at Municipal Stadium, Narasaraopet town of Guntur district on Friday. (DC Image)

A video of AP Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy helping a bull has gone viral on social media platforms.

The Chief Minister, who was at Narasaraopeta in Guntur district for the Gopuja on the occasion of Kanuma celebrations, was visiting stalls as part of the event. He stopped at a stall, which had the traditional Gangireddu (bull). Then the bull shook its head as if it was blessing him.

At that moment, the head of the bull seemed to hit the iron rod on the fencing. Jagan Mohan Reddy immediately placed his hand on the iron rod to protect the bull. He then gently pushed the bull's head to the side and cautioned the man who was handling the animal to be careful.

Earlier, the Chief Minister participated in Gopuja Mahotsavam, which was organised by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD), at Municipal Stadium here on Friday.

For the first time in Andhra Pradesh, the Gopuja was conducted in 2,679 temples across the state, which was jointly organized by the endowments department and TTD, as part of Hindu Dharma campaign.

After greeting the people, Reddy performed the rituals as per Hindu traditions and presented silk robes, garlanded cow and the calf. Puja was performed for 108 cows.

Ministers Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao, Mekathoti Sucharita, Cherukuvada Sriranganadharaju, TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy, Deputy Speaker Kona Raghupathi, MPs, MLAs, MLCs, public representatives, TTD officials and Vedic scholars were present at the event.