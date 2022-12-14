Unions give ultimatum to Andhra government on pending salaries

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy with employees union leaders Bandi Srinivasa Rao, Bopparaju Venkateswarlu and others at the camp office. (Photo: By Arrangement)

Vijayawada: Leaders of the government employee unions and associations gave an ultimatum to the AP government, putting January 15 next as the deadline to resolve all pending issues and to streamline the salary payments.

The APJAC Amaravati met on Tuesday in the presence of leaders of 90 employee unions and raised serious objections over the non-release of salaries even as about half the month was over.

The leaders said the third AP JAC Amaravati Maha Sabha would be organised in Kurnool in February.

APJAC Amaravati chairman Bopparaju Venkateswarlu said payment of thousands of crores as dues to the employees was pending and salaries were not being released at the start of every month. He alleged that the government was intentionally delaying the payment.

He said superannuation benefits of employees should be released on the date of retirement.

“If an employee dies, the funeral expenses are not paid.” The cancellation of CPS, regularisation of posts, payment of salary and allowances were promised by the Chief Minister but he did not act.

He pleaded that the CM should hold a meeting with the employee unions on the payment of salaries and dues as the ministerial sub-committee failed to give a commitment on this. “The government employees will take direct action after Sankranti and will not hesitate to launch strikes,” the employee leaders warned.

Time and again meetings are being held on CPS but to no avail, they said and urged the CM to cancel it. Six states across the country have cancelled CPS and recently Himachal Pradesh also did so. “There is pressure from the employees regarding the 11th PRC as the employees suffered due to the irregularities and a report should be brought out by the 12th PRC Commission.”

They said the work pressure on government employees has increased. “A tahsildar has died by suicide due to pressure from the district collector. The government should regulate the working hours of government employees,” the leaders said.