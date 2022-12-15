  
Nation Other News 14 Dec 2022 Two die in Hyderabad ...
Nation, In Other News

Two die in Hyderabad of suspected water contamination

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Dec 15, 2022, 12:33 am IST
Updated Dec 15, 2022, 1:03 am IST
Water board rules out contamination, health department to conduct investigation. (Photo: Pixabay)
 Water board rules out contamination, health department to conduct investigation. (Photo: Pixabay)

HYDERABAD: Two people, including a pregnant woman, died and several others became ill after drinking water that is suspected to be contaminated in Moghal Colony, Mailardevpally, but Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) denied allegations that contaminated water caused the deaths.

The victims were identified as Afreen Sultana, 26, who was five months pregnant, and Mohammad Qaisar, 28, a migrant labourer from Bihar who was hospitalised for a week. Both of whom died on Wednesday.  Following a preliminary investigation, the water board determined that there was no water contamination, while health department officials stated that they will conduct their own investigation. The police have not opened an investigation into the incident, and doctors have not yet determined the cause of death. "We have not received any complaint," said Mailardevpally Station House Officer P. Madhu, who visited the victims' home in Moghal colony on Wednesday evening. “Water board officials arrived on the scene and conducted a test on the allegedly contaminated water in front of the residents. The test results revealed nothing suspicious," the official stated.

HMWS&SB general manager (Rajendranagar division) C. Chandrashekar stated that preliminary testing revealed that there was no problem with the water, while the deaths could have been caused for other reasons. "They were not even consuming water supplied by the water board,” said the official. He denied that videos circulating on social media alleging that locals were receiving contaminated water were true. Water samples were sent to the Quality Assurance and Testing (QATO lab for additional testing.

According to a Water Board source, rumours of water contamination being to blame for the deaths and illnesses were politically motivated. Locals, however, claim that there was no water supply for 10 days, and that it only resumed on Wednesday, and had got mixed with contaminated water. They claim that the water they received on Wednesday morning was “visibly contaminated”, resulting in two deaths and five others falling ill.

Rangareddy District Medical & Health Officer (DM&HO) B. Venkateshwara Rao stated that the cause of the incident was unknown, and that water samples would be sent to a lab for testing. He stated that those who became ill were suffering from minor symptoms such as diarrhoea and were being treated. Meanwhile, the water board in an official statement said water supplied through pipelines at the deceased's home as well as neighbouring homes was collected and tested and found to be safe and pathogen-free. Earlier, on December 8, routine tests revealed no bacterial contamination. “When we inquired about the details of the victims who were being treated in the two hospitals as reported by some media, it was learnt that no persons were being treated in those hospitals either by those names or for those reasons,” added the statement.

The water board urged the public not to believe rumours and that the water it supplies goes through a three-step purification process. Further, water board officials said they will register a police case against those spreading rumours, and that a more thorough investigation into the incident is underway.

...
Tags: water contamination, hyderabad news, hyderabad metropolitan water supply and sewerage board (hmw&ssb)
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

Power plant's ash slurry contaminates Godavari water
One died, 197 fell sick after drinking contaminated water in Belagavi

Latest From Nation

YSRC president and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will be reviewing the performance of YSRC legislators at a workshop which is expected to be held most probably on Friday. (Twitter)

Gadapa Gadapaku a litmus test for YSRC MLAs

Central Crime Station is currently investigating the case. (Representational Image/DC)

Cybercrime probes ‘morphed’ videos

Congress activists protest at Gandhi Bhavan. (Photo: Deepak Deshpande)

Congress protests after police raid poll strategist’s ‘war room’

Supreme Court (Photo: ANI)

Plea in SC to expedite division of assets between AP, TS



MOST POPULAR

 

What to watch on OTTs for the week ending December 16

Naga Chaitanya and Kriti Sanon’s seven-year-old movie, ‘Dohchay’, will start streaming on Netflix this Friday.
 

US scientists achieve breakthrough in mimicking sun to fuse atoms

Kalpakkam Nuclear plant (Photo: PTI/File)
 

Bengaluru 'Police' slap fine on couple for late night walk on road

DCP North East Anoop A Shetty assured the two men would be identified and stern action would be initiated against them. (Image credit:Twitter)
 

Metro Phase-II alignment finalised considering under-construction flyovers: HMRL

The construction of underpass and flyover at Mindspace junction were also taken into consideration before finalising the metro phase-2 alignment. (Photo: PTI)
 

Airport Metro to adversely affect structural stablity of several flyovers

Vehicles run on the newly inaugurated flyover. (Photo: DC/R. Pavan)
 

Airport in 20 minutes @120 kph; KCR plans quicker Metro ride in Hyderabad

Hyderabad Airport (Image: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

In Telangana, Rythu Bandhu, Dalit Bandhu take a backseat due to fund crunch

Over 75 lakh farmers have awaited Rythu Bandhu funds for the rabi season, which began on October 1. Farmers are in dire need of funds to cover the costs of seeds, fertilisers, labour, and other inputs during the rabi season. (File photo: DC)

Supreme Court to examine Centre's 2016 demonetisation decision, issues notices

Supreme Court (Photo: ANI)

Cyclone Mandous destroys acres of standing crop in Andhra Pradesh

The horticulture and agriculture departments were assessing the crop loss and listing out farmers who incurred losses at various stages of their crop maturity. (Representational image: PTI)

Indian Army to procure electric vehicles for select units

The Army is also planning setting up of solar panel-driven charging stations. (Image: Reuters/Representational)

Telangana HC denies anticipatory bail to Pharmax's Agarwal

The counsel representing the Enforcement Directorate argued that investigation revealed how documents were exchanged prior to transactions between the two entities of Pharmax India Pvt. Ltd and Euram Bank. (File photo:DC)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->