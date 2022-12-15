Murmu presents APSECM award for energy saving

VIJAYAWADA: President Droupadi Murmu presented AP the prestigious National Energy Conservation Award – 2022 at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi on Wednesday for being the best performer in Group II and finishing second overall at the national level.

On behalf of AP government, special chief secretary (Energy) K. Vijayanand and AP State Energy Conservation Mission (APSECM) chief executive officer A. Chandrasekhara Reddy received the award from the President.

With this, APSECM has bagged a total of five national energy conservation awards in the past few years.

Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) director general Abhay Bhakre appreciated APSECM for excelling as a standalone State Designated Agency (SDA) working towards energy conservation. The DG said AP stands as an example for other states to follow in energy conservation.

Special CS Vijayanand said unstinted support and valuable guidance of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and energy minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy, in addition to support from stakeholders / consumers have been key drivers in achieving the national award. He pointed out that AP has saved till date energy totalling to 5,600 MU worth ₹3,800 crore.

The APSECM CEO said the AP SDA had been overall ranked eighth in SEEI-2020 with 50.5 points. Within a span of two years, revolutionary steps have been taken by the state government that helped the state reach 77.5 points, a positive jump of 53 percent in SEEI-2022.

Chandrasekhara Reddy thanked all departments including industries, DISCOMs, transport, housing, roads and buildings departments for their full support and cooperation in achieving the award.

CMDs of AP DISCOMs J. Padma Janardhana Reddy and K. Santosha Rao were among those who participated in the national event from AP.