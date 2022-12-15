  
Nation Other News 14 Dec 2022 Murmu presents APSEC ...
Nation, In Other News

Murmu presents APSECM award for energy saving

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Dec 15, 2022, 12:29 am IST
Updated Dec 15, 2022, 12:29 am IST
President Droupadi Murmu (Photo: PTI)
  President Droupadi Murmu (Photo: PTI)

VIJAYAWADA: President Droupadi Murmu presented AP the prestigious National Energy Conservation Award – 2022 at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi on Wednesday for being the best performer in Group II and finishing second overall at the national level.

On behalf of AP government, special chief secretary (Energy) K. Vijayanand and AP State Energy Conservation Mission (APSECM) chief executive officer A. Chandrasekhara Reddy received the award from the President.

With this, APSECM has bagged a total of five national energy conservation awards in the past few years.

Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) director general Abhay Bhakre appreciated APSECM for excelling as a standalone State Designated Agency (SDA) working towards energy conservation. The DG said AP stands as an example for other states to follow in energy conservation.

Special CS Vijayanand said unstinted support and valuable guidance of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and energy minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy, in addition to support from stakeholders / consumers have been key drivers in achieving the national award. He pointed out that AP has saved till date energy totalling to 5,600 MU worth ₹3,800 crore.

The APSECM CEO said the AP SDA had been overall ranked eighth in SEEI-2020 with 50.5 points. Within a span of two years, revolutionary steps have been taken by the state government that helped the state reach 77.5 points, a positive jump of 53 percent in SEEI-2022.

Chandrasekhara Reddy thanked all departments including industries, DISCOMs, transport, housing, roads and buildings departments for their full support and cooperation in achieving the award.

CMDs of AP DISCOMs J. Padma Janardhana Reddy and K. Santosha Rao were among those who participated in the national event from AP.

...
Tags: droupadi murmu, bureau of energy efficiency (bee), national energy conservation awards, ap state energy conservation mission (apsecm)
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Related Stories

National laurels for TSRedco’s energy conservation initiatives
Quantum Energy opens its first EV dealership in Telangana

Latest From Nation

YSRC president and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will be reviewing the performance of YSRC legislators at a workshop which is expected to be held most probably on Friday. (Twitter)

Gadapa Gadapaku a litmus test for YSRC MLAs

Central Crime Station is currently investigating the case. (Representational Image/DC)

Cybercrime probes ‘morphed’ videos

Congress activists protest at Gandhi Bhavan. (Photo: Deepak Deshpande)

Congress protests after police raid poll strategist’s ‘war room’

Supreme Court (Photo: ANI)

Plea in SC to expedite division of assets between AP, TS



MOST POPULAR

 

What to watch on OTTs for the week ending December 16

Naga Chaitanya and Kriti Sanon’s seven-year-old movie, ‘Dohchay’, will start streaming on Netflix this Friday.
 

US scientists achieve breakthrough in mimicking sun to fuse atoms

Kalpakkam Nuclear plant (Photo: PTI/File)
 

Bengaluru 'Police' slap fine on couple for late night walk on road

DCP North East Anoop A Shetty assured the two men would be identified and stern action would be initiated against them. (Image credit:Twitter)
 

Metro Phase-II alignment finalised considering under-construction flyovers: HMRL

The construction of underpass and flyover at Mindspace junction were also taken into consideration before finalising the metro phase-2 alignment. (Photo: PTI)
 

Airport Metro to adversely affect structural stablity of several flyovers

Vehicles run on the newly inaugurated flyover. (Photo: DC/R. Pavan)
 

Airport in 20 minutes @120 kph; KCR plans quicker Metro ride in Hyderabad

Hyderabad Airport (Image: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Unions give ultimatum to Andhra government on pending salaries

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy with employees union leaders Bandi Srinivasa Rao, Bopparaju Venkateswarlu and others at the camp office. (Photo: By Arrangement)

Bharat Biotech urges Centre to include its intranasal COVID vaccine in CoWIN portal

Bharat Biotech has requested the central government to include its intranasal COVID-19 vaccine iNCOVACC, in CoWIN portal. (Representational image: PTI)

Diagnostic centres in Telangana flout norms, lack AERB licence

The health department claims that clinics with only CT scan and MRI machines need an AERB licence, whereas X-ray and radiotherapy equipment do not. (Representational Image/DC)

In Telangana, Rythu Bandhu, Dalit Bandhu take a backseat due to fund crunch

Over 75 lakh farmers have awaited Rythu Bandhu funds for the rabi season, which began on October 1. Farmers are in dire need of funds to cover the costs of seeds, fertilisers, labour, and other inputs during the rabi season. (File photo: DC)

Supreme Court to examine Centre's 2016 demonetisation decision, issues notices

Supreme Court (Photo: ANI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->