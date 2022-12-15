FRO’s murder: SC demands action report from Telangana government

The Supreme Court has directed the central empowered committee, constituted by the apex court, on forest affairs to submit a report on the issue. (Photo: PTI)

Khammam: The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued notices to the Telangana state government on the gruesome killing of forest range officer Chalmala Srinivasa Rao by Guttikoyas in Errabodu forests in Chandrugonda mandal on November 23.

The court directed the chief secretary of Telangana state to submit an action taken report on the FRO’s murder.

The Amicus Curiae of Supreme Court responded on the issue and filed a suo motu petition on newspaper reports.

A.D.N. Rao, who has been the Amicus Curiae of the Supreme Court, made his arguments before the bench of Justice Gawai and Justice Vikramnadu.

The Supreme Court has also directed the central empowered committee, constituted by the apex court, on forest affairs to submit a report on the issue.

It may be recalled that Gottikoyas had attacked the FRO with sickles and axes over the podu lands issue.