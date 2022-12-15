  
Nation, In Other News

FRO’s murder: SC demands action report from Telangana government

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | A RAVINDRA SESHU
Published Dec 15, 2022, 12:28 am IST
Updated Dec 15, 2022, 1:07 am IST
The Supreme Court has directed the central empowered committee, constituted by the apex court, on forest affairs to submit a report on the issue. (Photo: PTI)
Khammam: The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued notices to the Telangana state government on the gruesome killing of forest range officer Chalmala Srinivasa Rao by Guttikoyas in Errabodu forests in Chandrugonda mandal on November 23.

The court directed the chief secretary of Telangana state to submit an action taken report on the FRO’s murder.

The Amicus Curiae of Supreme Court responded on the issue and filed a suo motu petition on newspaper reports.

A.D.N. Rao, who has been the Amicus Curiae of the Supreme Court, made his arguments before the bench of Justice Gawai and Justice Vikramnadu.

The Supreme Court has also directed the central empowered committee, constituted by the apex court, on forest affairs to submit a report on the issue.

It may be recalled that Gottikoyas had attacked the FRO with sickles and axes over the podu lands issue.

Tags: amicus curiae, telangana news, hyderabad news, suo motu petition, central empowered committee (cec), apex court, podu lands, chief secretary of telangana, telangana state government, forest range officer srinivasa rao, supreme court, supreme court notices
Location: India, Telangana, Khammam


