  
Nation Other News 14 Dec 2022 CM Jagan increases s ...
Nation, In Other News

CM Jagan increases social security pension as per poll promise

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Dec 14, 2022, 12:57 am IST
Updated Dec 14, 2022, 12:57 am IST
An old man offers blessings to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy after receiving pension. (File Image/By Arrangement)
 An old man offers blessings to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy after receiving pension. (File Image/By Arrangement)

VIJAYAWADA: The AP government has increased the social security pension to Rs 2,750 per person from Rs 2,500. This raise would benefit 62.31 lakh people in the state. The government also decided to give another two lakh new pensions to the weaker sections and distribute five lakh electronic tabs to students.

The AP Cabinet gave its nod to raise the social security pension from January 1, benefiting 62.31 lakh persons and extend the pension facility to another two lakh persons from the New Year.

The YSRC government was committed to raising the old age pension to Rs 3,000 per person as part of its election manifesto. So far, the government increased the old age pension amount in two instalments to Rs 2,250 and Rs 2,500. With the amount enhanced to Rs 2,750, the government would spend an additional Rs 130.44 crore per month and Rs 1,720 crore per annum.

Currently, there are over 62.31 lakh pensioners in AP. Their number would be increased to 64.74 lakh after including the 2.43 lakh new pensioners from December. With this, the monthly expenditure for pensions will be Rs 1,786 crore.

The other key decisions are installation of state-of-the-art teaching aids in the schools where the works have been completed under the Nadu-Nedu phase-I.

The setting up of Interactive Plot Panels (IFP) in every classroom in high schools and Smart TV rooms in Foundation and Foundation Plus schools has also been approved. Around Rs 300 crore would be spent for setting up IFPs in 30,230 classrooms in 15,694 schools from Class VII to X.

This is apart from installation of 10,000 smart TVs in every school from Class I to X at a cost of Rs 50 crore. The government would formally launch a programme on December 21 to make tabs and e-content available to students of Class VIII in government schools round-the-clock.

Around 4.6 lakh students pursuing Class VIII and 60,000 members of the faculty (teachers) would be given the tabs with a three-year warranty at a cost of Rs 668 crore.

In addition, a private online education player’s content worth Rs 778 crore is also available to the state’s students for free.

The Cabinet approved the implementation of welfare schemes for all the poor under Navaratnalu, those who have been left behind earlier due to various reasons. On December 27, as many as 2.51 lakh people will be benefited to the tune of Rs 403 crore.

In addition to this, 2.63 lakh new pensions, 44,543 rice cards, 14,441 Aarogyasri Cards, 14,531 house titles and insurance claims worth Rs 65 crore were sanctioned.

The Cabinet also approved the ratification of the Welfare Calendar implemented in May and June 2022 in the agriculture, cooperation and fisheries departments. The irrigation water release schedule was implemented earlier in the state for Kharif 2022.

The Cabinet approved the new Animal Husbandry Polytechnic College to be set up at Santhagudipadu in Rompicherla mandal of Palnadu district, the filling up of two radiographers posts in state institute of animal husbandry (Tanuku), and an area veterinary hospital (Gopalapatnam) at Visakhapatnam under the animal husbandry department through APCOS in outsourcing mode.

Approvals were also given to amendments in the Dr. YSR Free Crop Insurance and Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana Scheme, the creation of 108 posts including of 52 teaching staff and 56 non-teaching staff in the Mekapati Gautam Reddy agricultural college established in Udayagiri, Nellore district.

The Cabinet also decided to change the name of YSR Pasu Bhima Scheme (Live Stock Insurance Scheme) as part of National Live Stock Mission and increase the capacity of community health centre in Sadum, Chittoor district, from 30 to 50 beds. As part of this, 18 additional posts will be filled.

The filling up the posts of three professors, three assistant professors, four professors, three associate professors and two assistant professors in the PG department as part of the programme to provide the best education in NTR district’s Vijayawada Government Ayurveda College as per the guidelines of the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine got the final approval from the Cabinet.

The Cabinet gave its approval for the works undertaken under the APMSIDC as part of the Nadu-Nedu in the department of medicine and health. As a part of this, approvals were given for the newly constructed and already-in-use medical colleges, multi-speciality hospitals, super speciality blocks and cancer care centres.

The Cabinet  gave final approval to the proposals to set up multi and super speciality hospitals in the private sector in 16 municipal corporations, sanctioning of 40 posts of 20 teaching and non-teaching posts for each ITI along with setting up new departments in minority government industrial training institutes at Adoni, Kurnool district and Rayachoti, Annamayya district.

The Cabinet gave its nod for the following: Amendments to Andhra Pradesh Right of Children to Pre and Compulsory Education Rules-2010 regarding the school education department; inclusion of Rule No30 to the Andhra Pradesh Right of Children to Pre and Compulsory Education Rules-2010; creation of 55 additional posts under various categories in the newly established Andhra Pradesh Judicial Academy.

The Cabinet approved amendments to the Andhra Pradesh Rights in Land and Pattadar Passbook Act – 1971; allotment of government land for the establishment of various government offices in the newly established five districts; allotment of 7.45 acres of land to the Vishwamanava Samayyakita Sansad for construction of a super specialty block (mother and child care) hospital in Nadimpalem village of Prattipadu mandal of Guntur district.

Sanction was also given to the allotment of the remaining 8.32 acres of land free of charge for the upgradation of the government medical college and government hospital in Anantapur.

The final sanction was given for the allotment of 15 acres of land to IOCL on lease basis for setting up wind turbines in Gandikota, Jammulamadu mandal, YSR district; a Chief PRO post for giving publicity to some departments in the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) and for once again initiating a milk revolution in Rayalaseema districts.

...
Tags: andhra pradesh chief minister y.s. jagan mohan reddy, social security pension, nadu-nedu, smart tvs, interactive plot panels (ifp)
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh


Latest From Nation

Youth make up 80 percent of the population in Hyderabad, major decisions are made by selected few who either are nearing retirement or are senior citizens.(Representapional image:PTI)

FIFA World Cup a grim experience for Hyderabad city fans

Digital technology will be used to carve out the statue. (Representational Image)

Indigenous tech to carve Mantralayam statue

The country's largest airline IndiGo has asked passengers to reach Delhi airport at least 3.5 hours prior to domestic departures. (Representational Photo: AFP)

Arrive early, carry just one hand baggage: Airlines to passengers amid congestion

Damodar Rajanarsimha, former deputy CM in undivided Andhra Pradesh and a Dalit leader alleged that some

Congress in Telangana infested with coverts: Rajanarsimha



MOST POPULAR

 

What to watch on OTTs for the week ending December 16

Naga Chaitanya and Kriti Sanon’s seven-year-old movie, ‘Dohchay’, will start streaming on Netflix this Friday.
 

US scientists achieve breakthrough in mimicking sun to fuse atoms

Kalpakkam Nuclear plant (Photo: PTI/File)
 

Bengaluru 'Police' slap fine on couple for late night walk on road

DCP North East Anoop A Shetty assured the two men would be identified and stern action would be initiated against them. (Image credit:Twitter)
 

Metro Phase-II alignment finalised considering under-construction flyovers: HMRL

The construction of underpass and flyover at Mindspace junction were also taken into consideration before finalising the metro phase-2 alignment. (Photo: PTI)
 

Airport Metro to adversely affect structural stablity of several flyovers

Vehicles run on the newly inaugurated flyover. (Photo: DC/R. Pavan)
 

Airport in 20 minutes @120 kph; KCR plans quicker Metro ride in Hyderabad

Hyderabad Airport (Image: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

5-yr-old girl becomes first confirmed Zika virus case in Karnataka

Zika virus (Photo: ANI)

A day after Scindia announces action plan for IGI, chaos reignites

Sheela Bhatt, senior journalist tweetted., All Cabinet ministers, MPs, MLAs and VVIPs are escorted through business class passage at airports so they have no clue how ridiculous it is to fly Delhi-Mumbai and spend almost same time as the express trains. Around four hours at arrival and departure airport. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Mandous wreaks havoc; 1 dead, 7 missing, 17 livestock lost in AP

High tidal waves lash the Kakinada-Uppada coast under the impact of cyclone Mandous on Saturday. (Photo: By arrangement)

Indian Army to procure electric vehicles for select units

The Army is also planning setting up of solar panel-driven charging stations. (Image: Reuters/Representational)

Diagnostic centres in Telangana flout norms, lack AERB licence

The health department claims that clinics with only CT scan and MRI machines need an AERB licence, whereas X-ray and radiotherapy equipment do not. (Representational Image/DC)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->