R&B minister to head land registration panel

HYDERABAD: Telangana state Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao on Sunday constituted a Cabinet sub-committee to study and prepare guidelines to ensure transparent, hassle and corruption-free registrations of non-agriculture lands in the state.

The sub -committee will be headed by roads and buildings department minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy and comprise IT minister K.T. Rama Rao, panchayat raj minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao, home minister Mahmood Ali and animal husbandry minister T. Srinivas Yadav.

Rao held a review meeting with senior officers and ministers as Monday marks the commencement of registration of non-agriculture properties. While suggesting the term of references to the sub-committee, he insisted the panel to ensure that there would be no discretion at any level while registering non- agriculture properties. He told the committee members to interact with all stakeholders, including builders, and developers within the next three to four days before finalising the guidelines.

The Chief Minister pointed out that poor people were facing severe hardships while selling or buying their properties due lack of proper title of land, though they had electricity connection, property and water tax bills. He wanted the committee to find out a proper solution to resolve the problem so that poor people can carry out their transactions smoothly.

Rao said “due to various reasons registrations were stopped for 70-80 days which has created difficulties to people across the state. There should not be any more delay.”

He enquired about the agriculture lands registration done through the Dharani Portal and expressed satisfaction as the farmers were happy to get their lands registered through the portal after some initial hiccups. He wanted a similar process for registration of non-agriculture lands and properties.