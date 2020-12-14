Pilgrim rush causes traffic jams in Srisailam

A temple official said at least 70,000 people came for darshan.

KURNOOL: The penultimate day of Kartika Somavaram in Srisailam witnessed heavy rush of pilgrims on Sunday. As a result, vehicles were stranded for hours on the roads leading to the temple, giving a nightmarish time to police personnel posted along the stretch.

Atmakur DSP Y. Sruthi said police cleared the traffic soon after coming to know of a jam near Sakshi Ganapati temple. She said besides pilgrims, VIPs also came for darshan, including a minister and a Deputy Speaker. Energy minister Balineni Srinivas Reddy is visiting Srisailam on Monday, the DSP added.

A temple official said at least 70,000 people came for darshan. Covid-19 protocol was given a go-by as the temple staff was insufficient and unable to control the surging crowds.