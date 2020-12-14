Parents in AP demand action against private schools over high fee

The APPA president underlined the need to ensure 30 percent waiver in fee from all students studying in private schools.

NELLORE: Andhra Pradesh Parents Association (APPA) has demanded that the state government take action against private schools and colleges collecting higher fees in advance even before opening of these institutions.

APPA has alleged that some private schools are insisting on payment of fee in advance to process applications under the government’s Amma Vodi scheme, causing much heartburn among parents.

At a general body meeting of the association here on Sunday, its president Sikaram Narahari appealed to DEOs and RIOs that they take steps to implement fee structure as per guidelines of the Fee Regulation Commission.

He underlined the need to ensure 30 per cent waiver in fee from all students studying in private schools.