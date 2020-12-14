The Indian Premier League 2020

Orphans and juvenile criminals share accommodation in Warangal

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ANUDEEP CEREMILA
Published Dec 14, 2020, 9:17 am IST
Updated Dec 14, 2020, 9:21 am IST
Authorities started accommodating children in conflict with law in Government Children’s Home 5 years ago, saying it was a temporary measure
Within a span of three weeks, one CNCP child and two CCL children have escaped from the building.
WARANGAL:  Lack of separate buildings for juvenile children under custody of police for crimes, and homeless orphan children in Warangal, has led to both being accommodated in the same Government Children’s Home in Auto Nagar area of Warangal.

This is happening despite the Juvenile Justice Act making a clear distinction between CNCP (Child in Need of Care and Protection) and CCL (Children in Conflict with Law). The two homes are run by the Juvenile Welfare and Correctional Services Department.

 

The government observation home building meant for CCL children is in a dilapidated condition. Thus, authorities started accommodating children in conflict with law in Government Children’s Home five years ago, saying it was only a temporary measure. However, since then, both the children have been sharing the building.

Supervisor of the children’s home K. Ravi Kumar fears mingling together of CCL and CNCP children may push the latter into acquiring bad habits. “These children come from different backgrounds. Thus, they need separate institutions to look after their care and protection. Since 2015, officials have not been showing any interest in shifting CCL children into another rented building. This violates the Supreme Court guidelines issued in Sampurna Behrua Vs Union of India case in 2005, as well as provisions of Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection) Act, 2015,” Ravi Kumar pointed out.

 

Within a span of three weeks, one CNCP child and two CCL children have escaped from the building. While one CCL inmate escaped on November 24, a CCL and another CNCP kid escaped on Friday.

District Child Welfare committee chairperson Mandala Parushuramulu said they have filed complaints regarding the issue with police. He hoped action would be taken at the earliest.

