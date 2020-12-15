Nation Other News 14 Dec 2020 Farmer couple drives ...
Farmer couple drives away tiger in Bhadradri district

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RAVINDRA SESHU
Published Dec 15, 2020, 1:00 am IST
Updated Dec 15, 2020, 1:00 am IST
The tiger reached their place and caught the neck of the calf, which started mooing
The DFO has asked farmers not to stay in their fields at night-time due to moving of the big cat in the district
 The DFO has asked farmers not to stay in their fields at night-time due to moving of the big cat in the district

KOTHAGUDEM: A prowling tiger attacking a calf in forests abutting Gundlamadugu village under Tekulapalli mandal of Bhadradri district early on Monday morning has led to panic among people of various mandals living in and around the forests.

Bhukya Kanya and his wife, who are raising vegetables and chilli, hitherto used to stay in a hut in their field during the night-time for protecting their crops from wild boars. The tiger reached their place and caught the neck of the calf, which started mooing. Kanya and his wife came out thinking that the mooing must be because of the wild boar.

 

Kanya said, “We were shocked to notice the tiger that had the neck of the calf in its jaws. We focused our torchlights on to the tiger’s eyes and  threw granite stones and thick wodden sticks at it, which led to the tiger running away, leaving the calf.”

A team of forest officials led by divisional forest officer (DFO) Appaiah visited the spot and interacted with the farmer couple. The seriously injured calf has been shifted to a veterinary hospital for treatment. Four bite marks of the tiger can clearly be seen on the neck of the calf, which is critical. The calf is unable to graze, a veterinarian said.

 

The DFO has asked farmers not to stay in their fields at night-time due to moving of the big cat in the district. Appaiah maintained that it is difficult to track moments of a tiger, as it may go in any direction.

“It is a new area for the big cat. It may visit any habitats within the forest for its prey. People should be careful and take all precautionary measures to protect themselves”, he added.

Tags: farmers see tiger bhadradri district, tiger attacks calf bhadradri district, foresters reach gundlamadugu, forest officials speak to farmer couple see tiger


‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
 

The etiquette of dignity

Michelle Obama
 

DC Edit | The lingo of Year 2020

News
 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
