Farmer attacks ASI with knife in Andhra Pradesh

Veeravasaram (WG):A farmer, A.R. Kumar, on Sunday attacked an assistant sub-inspector of Veeravasaram police station P. Pardha Saradhi in at Veeravasaram of West Godavari district with a knife.

Veeravasaram police plice said that farmer Ch. Gopi had lodged a complaint with the police station against Kumar over a crop issue. The ASI, along with a constable P.S. Murthy, went to the field and were making enquiries when Kumar took out a knife and allegedly stabbed the ASI injuring him severely, and fled the scene.

The ASI was admitted to a hospital at Bhimavaram.

Veeravasaram police registered a case.

Meanwhile, West Godavari superintendent of police K. Narayana Naick visited the ASI at the hospital.

Director General of Police Gowtham Sawang reacting to the incident instructed the police officials to investigate the issue and take action.