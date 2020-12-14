Doubts over leopard sighting in Gachibowli

A woman, who informed the forest officials about the leopard, disclosed that they had set up four trap cameras to spot the leopard.

HYDERABAD: A leopard reportedly prowling the campus of Roda Mistry College of Social Work and Research Centre in Gachibowli late on Saturday night has led to forest department launching a hunt for it.

A team of officials that visited the spot took up surveillance but was unable to find any clues or paw prints to confirm whether a big cat is on prowl on the campus.

“We received a call from the director of college saying a woman from the area had spotted a leopard. When we visited the spot, we could not find any pugmarks or scat to confirm the presence of a carnivore,” Chilkur forest range officer G. Prathima told Deccan Chronicle.

She disclosed that they had set up four trap cameras to spot the leopard. “So far, nothing has been discovered on the camera footage. We have though recorded animals like a dog and monkeys. We think the woman at the college may have mistaken a dog for the leopard. There is a huge open area measuring close to 15 acres behind the campus. So, we are not taking any chances but continuing to monitor the area through cameras,” the range officer maintained.