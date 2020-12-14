The Indian Premier League 2020

Nation Other News 14 Dec 2020 Doubts over leopard ...
Nation, In Other News

Doubts over leopard sighting in Gachibowli

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | TSS SIDDHARTH
Published Dec 14, 2020, 8:27 am IST
Updated Dec 14, 2020, 8:57 am IST
A team of officials that visited the spot took up surveillance but was unable to find any clues or paw prints
A woman, who informed the forest officials about the leopard, disclosed that they had set up four trap cameras to spot the leopard.
 A woman, who informed the forest officials about the leopard, disclosed that they had set up four trap cameras to spot the leopard.

HYDERABAD: A leopard reportedly prowling the campus of Roda Mistry College of Social Work and Research Centre in Gachibowli late on Saturday night has led to forest department launching a hunt for it.

A team of officials that visited the spot took up surveillance but was unable to find any clues or paw prints to confirm whether a big cat is on prowl on the campus.
“We received a call from the director of college saying a woman from the area had spotted a leopard. When we visited the spot, we could not find any pugmarks or scat to confirm the presence of a carnivore,” Chilkur forest range officer G. Prathima told Deccan Chronicle.

 

She disclosed that they had set up four trap cameras to spot the leopard. “So far, nothing has been discovered on the camera footage. We have though recorded animals like a dog and monkeys. We think the woman at the college may have mistaken a dog for the leopard. There is a huge open area measuring close to 15 acres behind the campus. So, we are not taking any chances but continuing to monitor the area through cameras,” the range officer maintained.

...
Tags: leopard sighting in gachibowli, roda mistry college hyderabad, no pug marks found gachibowli, chilkur forest officials monitoring leopard, leopard roda mistry college hyderabad
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

A health worker takes a nasal swab sample at a COVID-19 testing center in Hyderabad, India. (AP)

Latest: Telangana adds 384 new COVID-19 cases, Andhra Pradesh 506

The ASI, along with a constable P.S. Murthy, went to the field and were making enquiries when Kumar took out a knife and allegedly stabbed the ASI

Farmer attacks ASI with knife in Andhra Pradesh

The Karnataka government has asked them to show the demarcation area and survey work in the border area was halted for four days.

DC Impact | Mining survey at Anantapur-Bellary border halted

The APPA president underlined the need to ensure 30 percent waiver in fee from all students studying in private schools.

Parents in AP demand action against private schools over high fee



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
 

The etiquette of dignity

Michelle Obama
 

DC Edit | The lingo of Year 2020

News
 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

No takers for Solapur custard apples

Local farmers said they have no problem with the Solapur variety as it enters the market after the local season ends. — Vadrevu Srinivas

Andhra Pradesh amends norms to regularise individual plots

Andhra Pradesh Government Logo

Protesting farmers get support from Hyderabad artistes

People take part in a candle march in support of the farmers, protesting against the Center's new farm laws, in Hyderabad, Saturday, December 5 (PTI)

India’s theater command ANC carries out joint services exercise code ‘Bull Strike’

The exercise focussed on enhancing inter-operability and synergy among the three services, to maximise combat potential. In addition, Search and Rescue (SAR) and Medical Evacuation procedure were practiced by participating troops.

Niti Aayog's infrastructure monitoring arm has over 60 per cent of its posts vacant

A health worker sanitises the premises of NITI Aayog building in New Delhi. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham