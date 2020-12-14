APPSC Group-1 Mains exams start today

A help desk has been set up at the commission office in Vijayawada for complaints or information regarding the examination.

VIJAYAWADA: As many as 9,679 candidates will be taking the the APPSC Group-I Mains examinations that will commence from Monday and go on up to December 20.

The examinations will be held at 41 exam centres both in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana states in seven sessions. The Group-1 Mains‌ test will be held from 10 am to 1 pm.

APPSC officials informed that candidates will be allowed into the examination centres between 8.45 am and 9.30 am. The candidates must bring their hall tickets and identity card.

A help desk has been set up at the commission office in Vijayawada for complaints or information regarding the examination. Officials said that all arrangements have been made for the conduct of the examinations.

About 1,712 people have been given the option to write exams in Hyderabad. For the first time, questionnaires will be given to candidates in English and Telugu via Tabs. All candidates are required to comply with the Covid‌-19 regulations. Candidates must reach the exam centres before 9.45 am including those with special exemption. Isolation‌ rooms have also been set up for Covid-19 patients at all exam centres.