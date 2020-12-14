The Indian Premier League 2020

Nation Other News 14 Dec 2020 APPSC Group-1 Mains ...
Nation, In Other News

APPSC Group-1 Mains exams start today

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 14, 2020, 8:58 am IST
Updated Dec 14, 2020, 9:05 am IST
9,679 candidates will be taking the the APPSC Group-I Mains examinations that will commence from Monday
A help desk has been set up at the commission office in Vijayawada for complaints or information regarding the examination.
 A help desk has been set up at the commission office in Vijayawada for complaints or information regarding the examination.

VIJAYAWADA: As many as 9,679 candidates will be taking the the APPSC Group-I Mains examinations that will commence from Monday and go on up to  December 20.

The examinations will be held at 41 exam centres both in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana states in seven sessions. The Group-1 Mains‌ test will be held from 10 am to 1 pm.

 

APPSC officials informed that candidates will be allowed into the examination centres between 8.45 am and 9.30 am. The candidates must bring their hall tickets and identity card.

A help desk has been set up at the commission office in Vijayawada for complaints or information regarding the examination. Officials said that all arrangements have been made for the conduct of the examinations.

About 1,712 people have been given the option to write exams in Hyderabad. For the first time, questionnaires will be given to candidates in English and Telugu via Tabs. All candidates are required to comply with the Covid‌-19 regulations. Candidates must reach the exam centres before 9.45 am including those with special exemption. Isolation‌ rooms have also been set up for Covid-19 patients at all exam centres.

 

...
Tags: appsc group i exams, andhra pradesh public service commission exams, help desk vijayawada group i exams, questions in english telugu via tab group i exam
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

A health worker takes a nasal swab sample at a COVID-19 testing center in Hyderabad, India. (AP)

Latest: Telangana adds 384 new COVID-19 cases, Andhra Pradesh 506

The ASI, along with a constable P.S. Murthy, went to the field and were making enquiries when Kumar took out a knife and allegedly stabbed the ASI

Farmer attacks ASI with knife in Andhra Pradesh

The Karnataka government has asked them to show the demarcation area and survey work in the border area was halted for four days.

DC Impact | Mining survey at Anantapur-Bellary border halted

The APPA president underlined the need to ensure 30 percent waiver in fee from all students studying in private schools.

Parents in AP demand action against private schools over high fee



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
 

The etiquette of dignity

Michelle Obama
 

DC Edit | The lingo of Year 2020

News
 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

No takers for Solapur custard apples

Local farmers said they have no problem with the Solapur variety as it enters the market after the local season ends. — Vadrevu Srinivas

Andhra Pradesh amends norms to regularise individual plots

Andhra Pradesh Government Logo

Protesting farmers get support from Hyderabad artistes

People take part in a candle march in support of the farmers, protesting against the Center's new farm laws, in Hyderabad, Saturday, December 5 (PTI)

India’s theater command ANC carries out joint services exercise code ‘Bull Strike’

The exercise focussed on enhancing inter-operability and synergy among the three services, to maximise combat potential. In addition, Search and Rescue (SAR) and Medical Evacuation procedure were practiced by participating troops.

Niti Aayog's infrastructure monitoring arm has over 60 per cent of its posts vacant

A health worker sanitises the premises of NITI Aayog building in New Delhi. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham