5 techies killed in gruesome road mishap at Wipro circle

HYDERABAD: Jumping a red traffic light proved fatal for five IT employees as a speeding tipper lorry crashed into their car at Wipro circle, killing all of them at around 2.45 am on Sunday. Gachibowli police officials said that the victims, hailing from Andhra Pradesh, were residing in a hostel at Madhapur. They were suspected to be driving under the influence of alcohol and travelling from IIIT-H road to Gowlidoddi.

The deceased included K. Santhosh, 25, software engineer from Tech Mahindra, K. Pavan Kumar, 24, employed at an IT firm, Chinta Manohar, 23, working in an animation studio, P. Bharadwaj, 20, and N. Roshan, 23.

Gachibowli police released CCTV footage of the accident, which showed that they were travelling in a white Maruti Swift (AP 39 ED 5229), near the Wipro Circle when their vehicle jumped the signal and travelled to the other side where they were hit by a tipper lorry.

Gachibowli traffic and law and order police officials rushed to the spot. However, four of them died on the spot and the fifth succumbed while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Gachibowli.

“The impact of the accident was such that we are unable to tell if they had their seat belts on during the mishap. The car was sandwiched between the lorry and a construction site barricade,” said Gachibowli police inspector Srinivas.

The bodies were shifted to Osmania General Hospital mortuary for post-mortem and their blood samples were collected to ascertain their BAC level.