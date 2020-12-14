1.3 lakh flood victims fail to get Rs 10,000 relief in Telangana

Hyderabad: The state government has left over 1.3 lakh flood victims in the lurch if one were to go by the data made available by Mee Seva centres. Ironically, neither the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) nor the revenue department is claiming accountability for the lapse.

The civic body in its official release claimed that it had deposited Rs 10,000 into the bank accounts of over 2.26 lakh victims while applicants according to Mee Seva data is at 3.52 lakh. Interestingly, the applications pertain to those received from November 16 to 19 3pm. Even more surprising is that no political leader is raising the issue despite it being on top of their election agenda.

As per official data, the GHMC distributed Rs 10,000 cash to about 4.13 lakh families and the government deposited money into 1.26 lakh flood-affected families. But according to Mee Seva records it has received as many as 3.52 lakh applications in those four days. The relief distribution was stopped by the SEC in view of the code of conduct for GHMC election, which was held on December 1.

The corporation appealed to the people to apply on December 7, three days after the results were declared. As a result beneficiaries queued up in large numbers to file their application on Monday morning. The GHMC released an official statement by commissioner D.S. Lokesh Kumar saying that officials would visit houses and conduct verification of the affected families, after which the money will be deposited directly into their bank accounts. Mee Seva officials said that they have not received a single application after December 7.

However, the corporation claimed that it has deposited Rs 17.33 crore to 17,333 victims on December 8 and December 9, Rs 11.10 crore to 11,103 victims and Rs 9.79 crore to 9,971 victims on December 11. Overall, according to a GHMC release from December 8 to now it has deposited Rs 48.23 crore to 48,232 beneficiaries.

According to government data it has only deposited cash into accounts of 1.73 lakh families when it has received 3.52 lakh applications till November 19. Surprisingly, neither the state government officials nor the nodal agencies, including GHMC and revenue department, have conducted field inspections to deposit money into the bank accounts of flood victims.

As a result money is being deposited into fake beneficiaries who live in high-land areas like Borabanda, Erragadda and others.

When Deccan Chronicle asked both revenue and GHMC officials they disclosed that money is being released from the government treasury but did not provide any further details like whether it was released from the NDRF fund or the SDRF fund.

“A top official while instructing us to distribute or deposit money to flood victims informed that we will be blessed with good fortune by helping the needy during the crisis,” said a GHMC official, requesting anonymity.

But many questions remain unaswered. Why are political parties staying calm when justice is not meted out to the victims? Why were GHMC and revenue officials kept in the dark? Why is the government not allowing officials to disclose details of beneficiaries? Why are the Mee Seva centres not receiving applications from December 7 despite Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao's instructions?”