Administrative lapses at high level causing industrial mishaps in AP

VIJAYAWADA: Administrative lapses in the Department of Factories are causing a rise in industrial mishaps, claiming several lives in Andhra Pradesh in recent times.

In the aftermath of the LG Polymers mishap in Visakhapatnam claiming 12 lives in May, 2020, the state experienced a series of industrial mishaps. The blast in the Porus Lab in West Godavari claimed 10 lives. The repeated gas leak incidents in an apparel unit at Atchutapuram in Anakapalli district affected hundreds of workers, who suffered breathlessness and nausea.

There were the deaths of four workers in repeat mishaps at a sugar refinery at Vakalapudi in Kakinada district apart from several other mishaps in parts of the state.

Factories director Chandrasekhar Varma worked in Visakhapatnam for 10 years as the joint chief inspector of factories, with no post of a deputy chief inspector of factories. He was responsible for ensuring safety in all industrial units including the LG Polymers. However, his failure to ensure safety at LG Polymers did not find a mention in any investigation report. Instead, a deputy inspector of factories was placed under suspension on the LG Polymers issue and he subsequently died of Covid19.

Even after the LG Polymers mishap and repeated industrial mishaps, two junior officers in the rank of deputy chief inspector of factories and inspector of factories were posted at Visakhapatnam to handle industrial safety.

A joint chief inspector of factories, who was facing a probe from ACB for giving a bribe of Rs 5 lakh to some officials to cover up his corrupt practices, is posted at Visakhapatnam even though he had been shifted to the head office earlier.

The director faces criticism for his failure to post the right officials at the right place to ensure industrial safety in the state. His modus operandi is such that he purposefully keeps several posts lying vacant and posts officers working at far off locations as in-charge. This happened in Visakhapatnam too.

Three deputy inspectors of factories, who were placed under suspension for two years after their involvement in corruption was exposed by the ACB, were reinstated and sent out for field posts. At the same time, officers having good knowledge and exposure to industrial safety are posted in the headquarters and made to spend their time doing clerical work.

A recommendation letter purportedly issued by the minister for labour and factories, G Jayaram, to the head office to transfer a deputy inspector of factories from Guntur was leaked to the very official who was supposed to be transferred. This was done in violation of the Civil Services (conduct) Rules and a breach of confidentiality.

The official, in turn, challenged his transfer order in the AP High Court. He showed the leaked document claiming that his transfer was politically motivated. Based on this, the HC stayed his transfer order.

Factories authorities say that there are about 25,000 industries in the state. Of them, nearly 300 fall under the hazardous category. On an average, 40 to 50 industrial mishaps are happening in the state per annum.

Director of factories, Chandrasekhar Varma, said, “The kind of industrial mishaps we are witnessing in the state of late are typical, rare and happening under unusual circumstances. These are happening even though we are taking all requisite measures to ensure industrial safety.”

“We are trying to inculcate the safety culture by organising webinars among the stakeholders. It is the collective responsibility of all departments to ensure industrial safety. No single department or official can be held responsible for it.”

Moreover, the department has initiated a third party safety audit, targeting nearly 285 industrial units which are hazardous in the state. The audit is in various stages of progress. As the third party gives recommendations on improving the safety standards in industrial units with regard to manpower and machinery, the department has to ensure compliance.

Minister Jayaram said, “In the event of any industrial unit failing to comply with norms, we will stop their operation. We want to promote industrialization in a big way.” The minister denied he gave any recommendation letter on transfer of any official.

“The director is known for his ability to convince his bosses to go ahead with his plan of action to his own benefit and he faces allegations of corruption. He is getting ready to take up the plum post of safety consultant in a big industrial unit after retirement,” sources say.