  
Jobs & Education 14 Oct 2022 Students want more p ...
Jobs & Education

Students want more practical classes and understanding from teachers

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BANSARI TRIVEDI J
Published Oct 15, 2022, 1:31 am IST
Updated Oct 15, 2022, 7:33 am IST
Students in Hyderabad are seeking more practical knowledge than what they currently receive in schools. (DC file image)
 Students in Hyderabad are seeking more practical knowledge than what they currently receive in schools. (DC file image)

HYDERABAD: On World Student’s Day, which is observed on October 15, the birth anniversary of former President Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, students from the city have sought more practical knowledge than what they currently receive in schools. This is especially so for students from government school, who are deprived of on-field and outdoor classes.

According to Sunitha K., a government school teacher, because of shortage of books and teachers, students are usually put into group activities which not everyone can understand. At the end they are all marked the same grade. This may be beneficial for some students but it will not help them in the long run, she said.

She added that although teachers can understand the limited learning capacity of students, they can hardly do much due to a lack of resources. In private schools, students are graded on individual projects but they struggle to understand the assignment and homework given to them.

A Class 8 student, Kanan Patel, said that he was asked to write what he understood from a particular poem.

“I wrote what I understood but was graded less than the others even when my project was more colourful and was submitted on time. I got to know that the teacher wanted us to write what the poem meant in the textbooks rather than what stemmed from our imagination and understanding.”

Often, private school students feel that the activities they are given need more understanding and the grading system must be clearly explained. A Class IX student, Priya Singh, said that she was asked to conduct a science experiment related to fungus developing on bread. While it worked out for a few of her friends on time, it took a little longer for her and she lost marks for late submission.

“Another project required me to make a light bulb. It was prepared very well at home but did not work in school. Instead of giving me an additional day, my marks were cut. This is not fair,” said Priya.

On the other hand, government school students expect better behaviour from teachers, some of whom tend to hit the students. The government school teachers said that they do not hit students except in a few instances and came up with the excuse that students needed to be disciplined.

Some students also said that earlier they were randomly given full marks for activities even on non-submission. They added that teachers cut marks only for late submission as some students are least bothered about the activity. Teachers clear doubts if asked, they said.

...
Tags: apj abdul kalam, world students day, practical learning
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 15 October 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Related Stories

Andhra Pradesh: BJP demands renaming Guntur's Jinnah Tower after APJ Abdul Kalam
DRDO chief pats OU scholars; remembers APJ

Latest From Jobs & Education

Mucola Markovich, 76, wipes a tear as he stands next to a residential building that was heavily damaged after a Russian attack at a residential area in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

Indian medicos from Ukraine to be relocated to Uzbekistan

Andhra University Vice Chancellor Prof. P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy felicitates Minister for Higher Education and Research, Govt. of Togo, West Africa, Prof N. Ihou Wateba during his visit to the AU Campus in Visakhapatnam on Thursday. — DC Image

Africans love to study in Vizag: Togo Minister Wateba

Collector K.V.N. Chakradhar Babu said Nellore district received a lion’s share of Rs 400 crore for development works under the Nadu-Nedu programme unlike other districts. — Representational Image/DC

1,395 schools selected for facelift in AP under second phase of Nadu-Nedu

Officials find adulterated food ingredients in the mess on IIIT Basar campus during an inspection. (DC)

Inadequate funding: The big mess



MOST POPULAR

 

Anxiety during pregnancy may lead to premature births, says study

Maternal stress endured during pregnancy can negatively affect a wide range of outcomes in children including on cognition, health and educational attainment. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

70-yr-old former banker nurtures 'Golu' passion for six decades

Retired bank employee Rajalakshmi and her husband retired professor K.R. Ramana pose with their Kolu ocassion of Dasara festivities in Hyderabad on Friday. (Image: DC)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
 

Woman cop saves life with CPR as stampede breaks out at Gymkhana grounds

Woman Constable Dawa Naveena who saved the life of a woman during the stampede at Gymkhana grounds in Hyderabad on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Jobs & Education

Indian medicos from Ukraine to be relocated to Uzbekistan

Mucola Markovich, 76, wipes a tear as he stands next to a residential building that was heavily damaged after a Russian attack at a residential area in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

What ails Telangana's govt hostels, colleges? bad food, no water, no toilets

Atram Mothu Bai is in a pensive mood after her daughter died of ill health in Jendaguda village in Utnoor village in Adilabad district. (DC)

Inadequate funding: The big mess

Officials find adulterated food ingredients in the mess on IIIT Basar campus during an inspection. (DC)

Why no post-mortem done on Sangeetha?

Lavdya Sangeetha, student of Telangana Tribal Welfare Residential Degree College (DC)

Enrollment rate in govt. degree colleges falling in Bhadradri-Kothagudem

Issues like lack of proper faculty and basic facilities are also said to be the reasons for low enrollment in government colleges. — Representational Image/DC
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->