CJI Ramana offers prayers at Tirumala, Tiruchanoor

Chief Justice of India Justice NV Ramana (L) with Supreme Court Judge Justice Hima Kohli (C) and Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh High Court Prashant Kumar Mishra, at the shrine of Goddess Sri Padmavathi, in Tirupati, Thursday, October 14, 2021. (PTI Photo)

TIRUPATI: Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice N.V. Ramana, who is in Tirupati on a two-day pilgrimage, offered prayers at the sacred shrines of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala and Goddess Padmavathi Ammavaru at Tiruchanoor on Thursday.

Earlier on his arrival at the Renigunta airport, officials led by Chittoor district collector M. Harinarayanan accorded a grand welcome to him as did Supreme Court judges Justice Hima Kohli, Justice J.K. Maheshwari and AP High Court CJ Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra.

Dressed in traditional wear, the CJI was received at Tiruchanoor temple by TTD joint executive officer Veerabrahmam. After the darshan, he was offered Veda Aseervachanam, prasad and a laminated photo of Ammavaru.

Later, after a brief stopover at Sri Padmavathi Guest House in Tirumala, he reached the famed temple, where TTD chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy and priests accorded a traditional welcome. After offering prayers to Lord Venkateshwara, the CJI took part in Aswa Vahana Seva held inside the temple as part of the ongoing annual Brahmotsavams.