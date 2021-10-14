Nation Other News 14 Oct 2021 Bengaluru's Mad ...
Bengaluru's Madiwala lake overflow due to heavy rainfall, several areas flooded

ANI
Published Oct 14, 2021, 10:26 am IST
Updated Oct 14, 2021, 12:14 pm IST
Several areas including BTM Layout, HSR Layout, Anugraha Layout and Madiwala areas flooded with water due to overflowing of Madiwala lake
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Karnataka for the next three days. (ANI)
 The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Karnataka for the next three days.

Bengaluru: Bengaluru's Madiwala lake overflowed on Thursday after heavy rainfall lashed the city.

Several areas including BTM Layout, HSR Layout, Anugraha Layout, and Madiwala localities flooded with water due to the overflowing of Madiwala lake.

 

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Karnataka for the next three days.

Earlier on Monday, the city started witnessing heavy rainfall which later cause a flood-like situation.

Several areas, including the Kempegowda International Airport (KIAL), were waterlogged following heavy rainfall in the city.

The waterlogging at the road to the airport made it difficult for the passengers to reach the airport. The passengers were seen being ferried on a tractor outside the airport.

 

Following the heavy rain, a man was killed due to a short circuit in a house that was flooded, in the Konappana Agrahara limits of Bengaluru.

...
