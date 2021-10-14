Nation Other News 14 Oct 2021 Adani Group takes ov ...
Nation, In Other News

Adani Group takes over operation of Thiruvananthapuram International Airport

PTI
Published Oct 14, 2021, 1:01 pm IST
Updated Oct 14, 2021, 1:01 pm IST
The group took over the operations of the airport despite protest by both ruling LDF and opposition UDF
Last year, the Kerala Assembly had unanimously passed a resolution protesting the privatisation of the airport. (Photo: PTI)
 Last year, the Kerala Assembly had unanimously passed a resolution protesting the privatisation of the airport. (Photo: PTI)

Thiruvananthapuram: The Adani Group has taken over the operation, management and development of the international airport in Thiruvananthapuram, saying it is now a Gateway to Goodness.

Announcing the formal takeover of the airport, the business giant said in a tweet that it was privileged to serve and welcome passengers to God's Own Country.

 

"Connecting lives with cherished travel experiences, we are pleased to share that #ThiruvananthapuramAirport is now a #GatewayToGoodness. We are privileged to serve and welcome passengers to God's Own Country filled with lush greenery, beautiful beaches, and exquisite cuisine", the group said in the tweet, both in English and Malayalam, past midnight on Thursday.

The group took over the operations of the airport despite protest by both ruling LDF and opposition UDF against handing it over to private players.

Last year, the Kerala Assembly had unanimously passed a resolution protesting the privatisation of the airport.

 

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had criticised the takeover of the airport by the Adani group, saying it was not for the development of the facility but to protect the interest of monopolies.

Thiruvananthapuram International Airport is the first of four airports in the state. Established in 1932, the airport was owned and operated by Airports Authority of India.

...
Tags: thiruvananthapuram airport, adani group
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum


Latest From Nation

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), in its reply, filed in the special court said that the agency's investigation has revealed Aryan Khan's role in illicit procurement and distribution of contraband. (PTI Photo)

Cruise ship drug raid: Aryan Khan, 5 others shifted to Arthur Road Jail's common cell

Widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected over Kerala during October 14-16, IMD added. (Photo: PTI)

Kerala continues to receive heavy rain, IMD issues orange alert for 6 districts

The rainfall intensity is very likely to increase in Odisha and adjoining Central India from October 15. (Representational image)

Low pressure area formed in BoB, Odisha, north AP to get moderate rainfall on Dasara

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari during a march 'Chhath Yatra' to urge Delhi government to permit Chhath puja celebrations, at the Sonia Vihar ghat in New Delhi. (PTI)

Allow Chhath puja celebration in Delhi, Covid situation under control: Kejriwal to LG



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

ISRO displays Chandrayaan, Mangalyaan models at exhibition for students in Chennai

Students studying a model during the exhibition. (Photo: ANI)

Delhi HC refuses to allow man to go to Afghanistan, says bleak chance of returning

Delhi High Court (Photo: PTI/File)

IT lens on Pawar sisters

Speaking with the reporters, Pawar said that he and his institutions are regularly paying the taxes and being a finance minister of the state, he knows its importance. (PTI)

Sonu Sood gets one more temple in Telangana's Khammam

Gurram Venkatesh, a resident of Garlapada village in Khammam district built a temple for the Dabangg actor with the help of his family. (Photo: ANI)

411th Mysore Dasara festivities inaugurated

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and other guests inaugurating the festivities. (Photo: Twitter/@CMofKarnataka)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->