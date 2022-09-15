17 Telangana villages still face flood threat

There a massive flow of floodwater into Godavari from Pranahita, Indravati and Taliperu rivers. The situation might continue for another 24 hours. (Photo: DC)

BHADRACHALAM: The people of 17 villages in five mandals and colonies in Bhadrachalam were still in fear of the Godavari floods. The river’s level in Bhadrachalam was at 49.02 feet on Wednesday evening and a second warning continued since Tuesday.

The floodwaters submerged the roads at several places and the road traffic to Venkatapuram, Mondikunta and Burgampahad from Bhadrachalam remained majorly affected.

Officials kept a vigil as there was a massive flow of floodwater into Godavari from Pranahita, Indravati and Taliperu rivers. The situation might continue for another 24 hours.

The people of Subhashnagar, Kotha colony and Ayyappanagar in Bhadrachalam, five villages in Dummugudem, two villages in Charla mandal, four villages in Burgampahad mandal, two in Aswapuram and two in Manuguru mandals were watching the floods and remained ready to shift to safer places if the water level increased further.