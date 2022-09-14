  
Bhutan king meets PM Modi

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Sep 14, 2022, 6:35 pm IST
Updated Sep 14, 2022, 6:35 pm IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with King of Bhutan Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck during a meeting, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. (Photo: PTI)
NEW DELHI: Bhutan king Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Wednesday and both leaders discussed bilateral ties and the ways to further strengthen them.

Wangchuck was in India en route to London to attend Queen Elizabeth II's funeral, officials said.

Modi tweeted, "Had a warm meeting with His Majesty the King of Bhutan. Discussed various ideas to further strengthen the close and unique India-Bhutan friendship. Conveyed my appreciation for the guiding vision provided by successive Druk Gyalpos in shaping our relations."

India and Bhutan share historically strong ties.

Wangchuck also met foreign secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra.

