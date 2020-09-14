Low pressure over Bay, heavy rains at AP coast

Vehicles ply on Prakasam Barrage as surplus water from Pulichintala Project is released into the Krishna River, in Vijayawada. — PTI photo

The low pressure area over the west central Bay of Bengal off the north Andhra Pradesh coast is likely to get more marked, causing increased intensity and distribution of rains in coastal AP.

The system, third in quick succession, will be consolidating over the coastal region for the next 24 hours. The Met department has issued a warning for the next five days in the coastal region. Thunderstorms, along with lightning and isolated extremely heavy rainfall, are likely to occur in East and West Godavari districts and Yanam.

The department also issued a yellow watch over the state on Friday and Saturday, with the advisory urging residents to ‘be aware’ of the local weather situation.

AP has received 20 per cent excess rainfall this monsoon season having received 556 mm rainfall against the normal of 464 mm. Rayalaseema has recorded excess rains. Deficient rainfall has so far been recorded at Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts.

The monsoon trough (line of low pressure) lies south of its normal position. The eastern end of the monsoon trough is likely to shift further southwards due to formation of a low-pressure area over west central Bay of Bengal off Andhra Pradesh coast by Monday.

Associated cyclonic circulation extends up to mid-tropospheric levels tilting south westwards.

Meanwhile, Sagileru Canal flooded due to heavy rains on Saturday night. Brahmgarimatham revenue and police officials have asked people of Godlaveedu, P.C. Palli, Mallegudipadu, Tummala-palli, Dirasavancha and Peddirajupalle villages to remain vigilant.