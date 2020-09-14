174th Day Of Lockdown

Foolproof security at TTD temples, says EO

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 14, 2020, 2:38 pm IST
Updated Sep 14, 2020, 2:38 pm IST
The EO assured that pilgrims who booked online Kalyanotsavam can avail themselves of the opportunity within 90 days from the date of booking
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD)
 Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD)

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams executive officer Anil Kumar Singhal reiterated that they were fully prepared with hi-tech gadgets to protect properties of the temples run by the TTD.

He gave the assurance when a caller from Visakhapatnam expressed concern during the monthly ‘Dial your EO’ programme on Sunday, over security for temples keeping in view the recent burning of the chariot at Antarvedi temple.

 

Singhal explained, “The TTD has the best security system to protect its properties like chariots. Our Chief Vigilance and Security Officer along Tirupati Urban SP had an elaborate meeting recently on how to improve protection at all temples. Tight security is already in place at the temples and there is no need to worry.”

Maintaining that the trust board decided to entrust auditing of TTD accounts to Controller and Auditor General (CAG) to ensure transparency, he said, “The TTD is often dragged into unnecessary controversies by vested interests accusing us of diverting funds to purposes other than those relating to Hindu Dharma Pracharam. So, auditing by CAG will put an end to mischief-mongers,” Mr Singhal asserted.

 

Several pilgrims from Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh were all praise for the TTD for organising parayanams and telecasting them live on SVBC at a time when the Covid pandemic brought life to a standstill. When some pilgrims sought resumption of sarva darshan, he told them that they stalled it till the end of September as they feared crowding at Tirumala.

The EO assured that pilgrims who booked online Kalyanotsavam can avail themselves of the opportunity within 90 days from the date of booking and the Udayasthamana seva ticket holders and Vimsathi Varsha Darshini ticket holders will be given darshan in VIP break till situation returns to normalcy.

 

...
