172nd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

4,660,153

95,529

Recovered

3,624,375

73,057

Deaths

77,526

1,168

Maharashtra101568171502328724 Andhra Pradesh5476864467164779 Tamil Nadu4915714354228234 Karnataka4404113349997067 Uttar Pradesh2990452274424282 Delhi2097481781544687 West Bengal1963321690433828 Bihar155445139458797 Telangana154880121925950 Odisha146894112062669 Assam138339108330430 Gujarat110971915703181 Kerala10225573900411 Rajasthan99036819701207 Haryana8833268525932 Madhya Pradesh83619629361691 Punjab74616533082212 Jharkhand5904043329532 Chhatisgarh586432723518 Jammu and Kashmir5071234689854 Uttarakhand2922119428388 Goa2344518065276 Puducherry1902613783365 Tripura1830010734182 Himachal Pradesh8784582470 Manipur7579600244 Chandigarh7292460083 Arunachal Pradesh5825412610 Nagaland494637918 Meghalaya3447188924 Sikkim2026148611 Mizoram13797900
Nation Other News 14 Sep 2020 Flyers can take phot ...
Nation, In Other News

Flyers can take photos, videos in flights, clarifies DGCA

PTI
Published Sep 14, 2020, 12:48 am IST
Updated Sep 14, 2020, 12:51 am IST
The regulator had said a scheduled flight will be suspended for two weeks if anyone is found taking photographs inside the plane.
A person clicks a picture of a plane on at the parking lot in an airport. — AFP photo
 A person clicks a picture of a plane on at the parking lot in an airport. — AFP photo

New Delhi: Aviation regulator DGCA "clarified" on Sunday passengers can take photos and videos inside flights but can't use any recording equipment that creates chaos, disrupts flight operations, violates safety norms or is banned by the crew members.

On Saturday, the regulator had said that a scheduled flight will be suspended for a period of two weeks if anyone is found taking photographs inside the plane.

 

Two days back, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation had asked IndiGo to take "appropriate action" after it found alleged violation of safety and social-distancing protocols by mediapersons in the airline's Chandigarh-Mumbai flight that had actor Kangana Ranaut as a passenger.

According to a video of the incident that took place inside the flight on September 9, reporters and cameramen were jostling and bunching up to get a comment from Ranaut, who was sitting in one of the front rows of the plane.

The DGCA order on Sunday "clarified that a bona fide passenger travelling in an aircraft engaged in scheduled air transport services may do still and video photography from inside such an aircraft while in flight; take off and landing" as per its circular dated December 9, 2004.

 

"However, this permission does not include use of any recording equipment which imperils or compromises air safety; violates prevalent norms; creates chaos or disruption during operation of flight or expressly prohibited by crew," the order noted.

Action may be initiated against those persons found in violation of above guidelines, the order added.

The Sunday order is a clarification on top of the Saturday order that said, "It has been decided that from now on, incase any violation (photography) occurs on any scheduled passenger aircraft - the schedule of flight for that particular route shall be suspended for a period of two weeks from the next day (of the incident)."

 

The Saturday order stated that as per Rule 13 of the Aircraft Rules 1937, no person is allowed to take any photographs inside a flight except when permission is granted by the DGCA or the Civil Aviation Ministry.

As per the DGCA rules, an airline can put an "unruly passenger" on its "no-fly list" for a certain period of time after an internal enquiry.

About the Chandigarh-Mumbai flight incident, a DGCA official had said on Friday that the prominent issues with the incident were related to "photography on board in violation of Aircraft rules 13, violation of COVID-19 protocols and certain actions falling within the purview of unruly behaviour on board".

 

The Shiv Sena, which heads the alliance government in the state, and Ranaut had engaged in a war of words after she likened Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and said she feared Mumbai police more than the alleged movie mafia.

On September 9 morning, a team of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had demolished the alterations allegedly made without the civic body's approval at Ranaut's bungalow in Pali Hill in Mumbai.

Ranaut arrived in Mumbai the same day after the demolition through the aforementioned IndiGo flight.

 

...
Tags: actress kangana ranaut, dgca guidelines for flyers
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Umar Khalid (file photo)

Delhi riots: Ex-JNU student leader Umar Khalid arrested

Neet aspirants get their belongings checked before entering the exam hall. — Deepak Deshpande photo

Neet tests 1.17 lakh in Tamil Nadu amid political protests

Indo-Nepal border. (Photo: PTI/File)

Nepal 'buying' citizens in three villages on border

A person undergoes thermal screening at Netaji metro station, after Kolkata Metro rail resumed special services for the medical entrance examination, in Kolkata. — PTI photo

Health ministry's new protocols for patients recovering from COVID



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Swachh Survekshan awards 2020: Indore is India's cleanest city for fourth time

Representational image

India condemns terrorist attack on Afghan VP Saleh

Afghan's first vice-president Amrullah Saleh (C) speaks to the media at the Independent Electoral Commission office in Kabul. - At least two people were killed and a dozen more wounded in an explosion targeting the convoy of Afghanistan's vice president Amrullah Saleh in central Kabul early on September 9, officials said. (AFP File)

FIR against Congress leader Jitu Patwari for tampering PM’s bhoomi pujan photo

Congress's state Working President Jitu Patwari speaks to media. FIR against Patwari for tampering PM’s photograph. (File Photo- PTI )

Seven Odiya workers returning to Surat killed in ghastly bus accident

The mangled remains of the bus that collided with a truck near Raipur, Chhattisgarh, killing seven workers going to Surat. (ANI)

How's this for cruelty: Floods wash away businesses set up by corona refugees

Rajanikant Satpathy’s flood-damaged poultry unit in Odisha’s Jajpur district.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham