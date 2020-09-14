174th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

4,850,887

95,529

Recovered

3,779,927

73,057

Deaths

79,784

1,168

Maharashtra106030874006129531 Andhra Pradesh5671234671394912 Tamil Nadu5027594473668381 Karnataka4594453529587265 Uttar Pradesh3120362394854429 Delhi2183041836984744 West Bengal2027081751393945 Telangana158513127007974 Bihar158389143053822 Odisha155005118642690 Assam141763113134469 Gujarat113662941103211 Kerala10827977699440 Rajasthan102408845181236 Haryana9374172587975 Madhya Pradesh88247659981762 Punjab79679575362356 Chhatisgarh6399131931555 Jharkhand6147446583555 Jammu and Kashmir5409635737878 Uttarakhand3197321040414 Goa2459219129290 Puducherry1983314570385 Tripura1918411536200 Himachal Pradesh9555609976 Chandigarh7991517090 Manipur7875619146 Arunachal Pradesh6121437910 Nagaland508338838 Meghalaya3724207526 Sikkim2086150516 Mizoram14288300
Nation Other News 14 Sep 2020 Contract NHM employe ...
Nation, In Other News

Contract NHM employees on COVID-19 duty yet to get promised salary hike

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SMITHA N
Published Sep 14, 2020, 4:11 pm IST
Updated Sep 14, 2020, 4:17 pm IST
Pinarayi Vijayan had said that they would be given additional benefits considering their limited remuneration
The employees were not paid the promised hike in wages and other allowances and they continue to work for low wages (PTI photo)
 The employees were not paid the promised hike in wages and other allowances and they continue to work for low wages (PTI photo)

Kochi: Nurses, doctors and other employees under the National Health Mission (NHM) who are on contract, engaged with COVID-19 duty are yet to get their promised salary hike. The Kerala cabinet had decided to hike the salaries and incentives of NHM employees on contract and on daily basis in the first week of August.

While announcing the decision, chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan had said that it was decided to give additional benefits to the employees involved in COVID-19 activities considering their limited remuneration.

 

However, the employees were not paid the promised hike in wages and other allowances and they continue to work for low wages.

“We came to know about the salary revision from media reports. But we haven’t got the increased wages or any official orders in this regard,” said an NHM contract employee.

As per the revised scale, the minimum monthly salary of Grade III employees like staff nurses, junior health inspectors, pharmacists and technicians will be Rs.20, 000 which was Rs.13, 500 earlier. They are also supposed to get a 25 per cent risk allowance. The last grade employees would be given a 30 per cent risk allowance in addition to their daily wages. The government will have to shell out an additional Rs.22.68 crore every month on this account.

 

Meanwhile, Dr Mathews Numpeli, NHM Ernakulam district coordinator told Deccan Chronicle that the employees on contract and on daily basis will soon get the promised salary hike and other benefits. “The process is on and will be implemented without further delay,” he said.

It was in April that a proposal for introducing incentives for contract and daily waged staff in NHM was submitted before the executive committee meeting of the State Health and Family Welfare Society. The meeting accorded sanction to the proposal which was later approved by the cabinet.

 

...
Tags: national health mission, covid doctors, contract workers, frontline health workers
Location: India, Kerala, Cochin (Kochi)


Latest From Nation

Tharoor's reply to Chetan Bhagat's request

Tharoor's reply to Chetan Bhagat's 'praise me in big words' leaves netizens in splits

Representational image

Same sex marriages not recognised by our laws, society and our values: Centre to HC

A medic collects a swab sample for COVID-19 test at a hospital. — PTI photo

Vijayawada private hospital license to treat Covid cancelled

GV Aanjaneyulu (Image courtesy: Screen grab of zoom video of deeksha from TD Twitter)

NTR, Paritala statues removed amid TD stir



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Same sex marriages not recognised by our laws, society and our values: Centre to HC

Representational image

Flyers can take photos, videos in flights, clarifies DGCA

A person clicks a picture of a plane on at the parking lot in an airport. — AFP photo

Swachh Survekshan awards 2020: Indore is India's cleanest city for fourth time

Representational image

India condemns terrorist attack on Afghan VP Saleh

Afghan's first vice-president Amrullah Saleh (C) speaks to the media at the Independent Electoral Commission office in Kabul. - At least two people were killed and a dozen more wounded in an explosion targeting the convoy of Afghanistan's vice president Amrullah Saleh in central Kabul early on September 9, officials said. (AFP File)

KCR stops to feed feral monkeys at Yadagirigutta

Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao stopped his convoy to feed feral monkeys near the Yadagirigutta temple. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham