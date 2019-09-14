Nation Other News 14 Sep 2019 Wiping tears with du ...
Nation, In Other News

Wiping tears with dupatta, Lalu's daughter-in-law storms out of Rabri's home

PTI
Published Sep 14, 2019, 10:07 am IST
Updated Sep 14, 2019, 10:07 am IST
Television news channels showed her carrying a couple of bags as she walked towards the car, boarded it and left.
After a few minutes, Aishwarya was seen walking out of the house hurriedly, wiping tears with the dupatta she was wearing along with a yellow salwar suit. (Photo: ANI)
 After a few minutes, Aishwarya was seen walking out of the house hurriedly, wiping tears with the dupatta she was wearing along with a yellow salwar suit. (Photo: ANI)

Patna: The estranged wife of RJD chief Lalu Prasad's elder son Tej Pratap Yadav was on Friday seen storming out of the house of her mother-in-law Rabri Devi with tears in her eyes.

Although Tej Pratap's divorce petition filed six months after their marriage in May last year is pending before a court, his wife Aishwarya Roy has been known to spend a lot of time at her in-laws' place which is a few hundred metres from the house of her father, RJD MLA Chandrika Roy.

 

However, an hour after Aishwarya reached Rabri Devi's 10, Circular Road residence, in the afternoon on Friday, her car was summoned.

After a few minutes, Aishwarya was seen walking out of the house hurriedly, wiping tears with the dupatta she was wearing along with a yellow salwar suit.

Television news channels showed her carrying a couple of bags as she walked towards the car, boarded it and left. Close aides of either family were tight-lipped about the incident. They only said it was a "private matter".

Yadav's decision to seek divorce was met with strong disapproval from his family, who stood by Aishwarya an urbane management graduate from Delhi whose late grandfather Daroga Prasad Rai was the chief minister of Bihar in the 1970s.

Repeated attempts by Lalu Prasad, who is in Ranchi serving sentences in fodder scam cases, to make his mercurial elder son withdraw the divorce petition bore no fruit. Tej Yadav had thrown a fit when the party, in an apparent bid to placate Chandrika Roy, fielded him as its Lok Sabha candidate from Saran, a stronghold of the RJD supremo.

After his humiliating defeat at the hands of sitting BJP MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Roy blamed it on "non-cooperation" from Lalu Prasad's family, RJD sources said. Roy recently made his displeasure public when he skipped a meeting of party legislators and has refused to get his membership of the organization renewed.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverages and indepth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: lalu prasad, tej pratap yadav, rabri devi
Location: India, Bihar


Latest From Nation

Shiv Sena on Saturday criticised the Centre on the economic situation, job loss and took a swipe at Union ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Piyush Goyal for their comments on auto sales slump and the state of the economy. (Photo: ANI)

'Shah, Modi doing good, others making task tougher': Shiv Sena on Piyush, Sitharaman

The country's top anti-pollution body is preparing a road map for India to completely eliminate single-use plastic-- which is harmful for environment--by 2022. (Representational Image)

Centre to ban 12 plastic items including cigarette butts: report

The individual statuses of the 3.30 crore people who were part of the NRC exercise in Assam that was meant to root out illegal immigrants in the state has been published online on Saturday. (Photo: File)

Assam NRC: Full list with all 3.30 crore applicants published

Pitching for 'one nation, one language' on the occasion of Hindi Diwas, Shah said,

On Hindi diwas, Amit Shah bats for 'one nation, one language'



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Best in world': Donald Trump praises one of his hotels on Twitter

The chain's Washington branch was listed at number nine in the survey. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Should you skip the Mi Band 4?

The USP of the Mi Band 4 was its colour AMOLED screen that offered endless customisation, and it's six-axis sensor setup that offered pretty much twice the accuracy in all its tracking abilities.
 

Gorgeous new Apple iPhone SE2 trailer released

The iPhone SE2 concept is a re-imagined iPhone SE with updated specifications.
 

MP: Human chain to rescue 2 people washed away in an overflowing stream

One person was rescued by the locals while search operation for another person is underway. (Photo: ANI)
 

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's hot beach picture is new topic of memes; check out

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli meme. (Photo: Twitter)
 

iPhone 11 actual Indian prices revealed

The iPhone 11 series consists of trhee phones, the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and the iPhone 11 Pro Max.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Rajasthan: Men thrashed by mob in Ajmer after accident

According to the police, the victims, Sirajuddin and Shakir who hail from Kuchil and Raju hailing from Sursura, were beaten by villagers after their car collided and injured two of their sheep. (Photo: ANI)

After books, buffalo theft case, SP leader Azam Khan booked for stealing goats

An FIR against Khan has been lodged on a complaint filed in October 2016 by Naseema Khatoon, a resident of Yateem Khan Sarai Gate. (Photo: File)

Piyush Goyal says Einstein discovered gravity. Toh Newton ne kya kiya, asks Internet

(Photo: File)

All landlines restored, schools, health institutions fully functional in J&K: MHA

As per the MHA update, all health institutions are fully functional with 510,870 Out-Patient-Departments (OPD) and 15,157 surgeries. (Photo: AP)

Mumbai: Sky in eye, 50,000 cops on ground for Ganesh immersion

An
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham