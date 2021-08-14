Telangana HC issues show cause notices to land survey officials

HYDERABAD: Justice M.S. Ramchander Rao of the Telangana High Court, on Friday, issued show-cause notices to a slew of officials in a contempt case for issuing notice to survey a 40-acre parcel of land in Survey No.s 1 and 2 of Lothukunta village.

The notices were issued to the commissioner, survey settlements and land records (SS&LR), joint director, deputy director of survey department of Hyderabad, regional deputy director, SS&LR and assistant director, Ranga Reddy district

A contempt petition was filed complaining that the survey was not being conducted on the said land despite the court orders. This is the second contempt case on the land parcel. Earlier, a contempt petition was filed by the claimants of the land (Shanta Sriram Constructions) that the government was interfering in the land even after the court directions.

The High Court registry objected to filing of a second contempt petition in a case where a contempt petition was already filed for non-delivery of possession. However, the judge said second contempt was maintainable against the backdrop that the High Court had already held that a survey could not be done.

However, the revenue officials, stating that the 40 acres of government land fell under general land register number 243 (old survey number 196) of Tirumalagiri village and mandal of Hyderabad, and they had issued notices to conduct the survey on the land mentioned in GLR. And it had nothing to do with the said land claimed by Shanta Sriram Constructions. Moreover, the revenue officials said there were no survey numbers in Lothukunta village. The court stayed the survey notices issued by the survey department.