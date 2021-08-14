Jagan to hoist Tricolour at IGMC Stadium in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: Entry is restricted only to VIPs for the Independence Day celebrations here on Sunday. DGP Gautam Sawang inspected the preparations at the IGMC Stadium on Friday. Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy would hoist the National Flag at the stadium.

The DGP reviewed the rehearsals and mock drill and personally checked about security at places in and around the stadium. He requested those attending the event to wear masks, face- shields and gloves and follow Corona protocol without fail.

He said there was a rainfall prediction from the weather department. Water-proof tents and dais are erected for uninterrupted conduct of the programmes. Besides the CM, all ministers, MPs, MLAs, MLCs and other public representatives as also top bureaucrats would attend the event.

Municipal commissioner Prasanna Venkatesh with VMC chief engineer Prabhakar Rao supervised the arrangements at IGMC stadium. The commissioner said motors and other equipment would be installed at the stadium to drain out rainwater.

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan would not conduct the usual ‘At Home’ function in Raj Bhavan to mark Independence Day in view of prevailing Covid-19 situation.

In a communique from Raj Bhavan, the governor has appealed to the people to follow Covid protocols and advised all to go for the Covid-jabs on a priority basis.