Nation Other News 14 Aug 2021 Iron mesh fixation f ...
Nation, In Other News

Iron mesh fixation for Indrakeeladri hills to check fall of boulders

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Aug 14, 2021, 1:21 am IST
Updated Aug 14, 2021, 1:31 am IST
The blocking of the Ghat road as a result often added to the concerns of the devotees while several persons were injured due to such falls
Kanaka Durga temple. (Photo:DC)
 Kanaka Durga temple. (Photo:DC)

VIJAYAWADA: Strong iron meshes will be installed on the Indrakeeladri hills to check the rolling down of rocks and boulders, which has been causing a serious safety and security worry to devotees visiting the Kanaka Durga temple.

The blocking of the Ghat road as a result often added to the concerns of the devotees while several persons were injured due to such falls in recent times.

 

On October 21, big boulders fell from the hills beside the Durga temple minutes before chief minister Jaganmohan Reddy’s motorcade passed by the route. Three persons were injured. The CM, after inspecting the site, announced that a sum of Rs 70 crore would be set apart by the state for the Durga temple development.

The Dasara celebrations at the temple are famous and people in large numbers would join the events from October 15. A majority of the devotees as also VVIPs, VIPs, ministers, legislators and officials would arrive at the temple via the Ghat road.

 

The practice has been that the Ghat road would be closed whenever boulders fell from the top of the hill.

Devotees recalled that every year boulders used to slip from atop the hills to the Ghat road and areas close to the temple especially during the rainy seasons.

The work on getting the iron mesh ready has begun. Iron meshes had been installed at several places in the past but they were not strong enough and got damaged. The removal of those damaged meshes has started. Double-twisted iron meshes done through rock bolting would be installed to restrain the fall of boulders.

 

Durga temple trust board chairman Pyla Somi Naidu said the iron meshes would ensure the safety and protection of the devotees. They are expecting completion of the iron mesh works before the start of the Dasara festival.

...
Tags: iron meshes, indrakeeladri hills, kanaka durga temple, ghat road
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

A distance of about 20km will be reduced for travel on this road to reach Kagaznagar, compared to travel via Kautala or Penchikapet from Gudem. — Representational image/AFP

Bridge on border between Gudem and Aheri to open soon

The Jagananna Vidya Kanuka started with the aim to ensure that the beginning of an academic year should not be a burden to parents. — Representational image/DC

47,32,064 students in Andhra Pradesh to get Vidya Kanuka

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma who rejected the argument of Opposition leaders said that this Bill would help in restoring religious harmony. He cited various beef related incidents that created communal tension in the area. — DC file photo

Assam Assembly passes cattle protection Bill

Software is being developed to generate e-permits, similar to what the commercial tax department does, which in the past used to issue books on permits and detect fraudulent practices. — DC file photo

E-Permits from Sept 1 in Andhra Pradesh marketing department



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad’s ‘manja man’ becomes a loving memory

Mohammdi Begum, his daughter-in-law, said, “He was a loving and kind man, always friendly with everyone, fond of children. He used to encourage kids to fly kites.” — DC Image
 

Stolen Alam among 14 artworks to be retuned by Australia

A file picture of the Alam stolen from Hyderabad that will make its way back to India soon.
 

Olympic Chronicles: An event like none other, for so many reasons

This year, over half of the competing nations including the top nine in the final medal standings at the 2016 Summer Olympics, are sending teams made up of nearly 50% women to Tokyo. (PTI)
 

Male government staff in Kerala to give a 'no-dowry declaration' upon marriage

The State Women and Child Development Director, who doubles as the Chief Dowry Prohibition Officer as per the Kerala Dowry Prohibition (Amendment) Rules, 2021, has asked the heads to properly obtain and maintain declarations from government employees, confirming that they have “not asked for, taken, or exhorted the receipt of dowry”. (Karnavati University)
 

Mirabai Chanu to receive free pizza for life after her Olympic victory

Free pizza being given to the family members of weightlifter Mirabai Chanu. (Photo: Twitter/@dominos_india)
 

Mirabai's mother in tears as daughter sports 'good luck' earrings

Tokyo: India's Mirabai Chanu wearing Olympic Rings ear-ring poses for photographs while standing on the podium after receiving the silver medal in women's 49 kg category weightlifting event at the Summer Olympics 2020, in Tokyo, Saturday, July 24, 2021. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

SC reserves verdict on Amazon's pleas against FRL-Reliance deal

Amazon had moved the top court against the Delhi High Court's division bench order. (Photo: PTI/File)

Mapping of multiple sclerosis cases begins

MS is a rare progressive disease of the nervous system. Representational Image. (Twitter)

Pulitzer Prize-winning Indian photojournalist Danish Siddiqui killed in Afghanistan

Danish Siddiqui was an Indian photojournalist based in Mumbai. (Image: Twitter)

India's pandemic-hit lunchbox men battle food delivery start-ups

Many dabbawalas have been struggling to feed their own families since April last year. (Photo: PTI)

Delhi's wait for monsoon ends, rains in parts of city

Rain lashed parts of the national capital early on Tuesday morning. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->