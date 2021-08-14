Heavy rains likely in coastal Andhra Pradesh areas from today

Under their influence, isolated heavy to very heavy rainfalls are likely over Odisha from August 15-17 and isolated heavy rainfalls over coastal Andhra Pradesh from August 14-17. — PTI file photo

VISAKHAPATNAM: A low pressure area is likely to form over West central Bay of Bengal off south Odisha and north coastal Andhra in another 48 hours and could bring heavy rains to coastal Andhra Pradesh, IMD reported on Friday.

The report said a cyclonic circulation is likely to form over West Central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal around Sunday and may lead to formation of a low pressure area over the same region in the subsequent 48 hours.

Under their influence, isolated heavy to very heavy rainfalls are likely over Odisha from August 15-17 and isolated heavy rainfalls over coastal Andhra Pradesh from August 14-17.

The rains will bring relief to the coastal districts that are simmering in heat conditions. Tuni registered the highest temperature of 37.4º Celsius which was 4ºC above normal. It was 5.2ºC above normal in Kakinada and 5ºC in Narasapur, which recorded 36.9ºC.

The temperature was four degrees above normal in Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, and Kalingapatnam. Bapatla received 84 mm of rain in the last 24 hours.