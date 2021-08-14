E-Permits from September 1 in Andhra Pradesh marketing department

Software is being developed to generate e-permits, similar to what the commercial tax department does, which in the past used to issue books on permits and detect fraudulent practices. (Representational image: DC)

Kadapa: The state marketing department is working hard to make cess collections more effective by introducing the e-permits system. This will come into effect from September 1 across the state.

In the new system, it will be impossible for traders to transport the goods without paying the cess. E-permits generated online are the official documents to be produced during shipment. Permit slips will be generated when the cess is paid.

If a trader has not paid the cess at the time of sale or purchase, he has to pay it within 15 days after the trade is done. If he fails to do this, his registration will lapse automatically.

Special training is being imparted to staff of the marketing department in the state on the issuance of e-permits and other related matters.

There are 216 market committees across the state under this department. All traders in the respective areas are required to obtain user ID and password from marketing department officials, especially for e-permits.

The traders have to register on the website with his Aadhar proof. Traders engaged in agriculture commodities, aqua, dairy products other than milk, flowers and livestock are also required to register with the marketing department. All of them must take the user ID and password from the relevant agricultural market committee authorities. They have to pay the cess related to their business transactions online through this user ID and take the e-permits.

Software is being developed to generate e-permits, similar to what the commercial tax department does, which in the past used to issue books on permits and detect fraudulent practices. A two-phase training has been completed at the marketing department headquarters in Vijayawada.

Kadapa marketing department regional deputy director Lavanya Pasula told Deccan Chronicle that the newly implemented e-permits policy would fully eliminate the possibility of traders committing irregularities. The QR code generated on these e-permits would make it easier to check when and where the trader paid the cess.

She said there is no possibility of use of fake permits. As many as 122 marketing check posts are functional in Rayalaseema region.

As of now, the cess is collected manually from vehicles that transport goods without making the payment to the marketing department. The check posts will eventually disappear. There are about 2,000 registered traders in Rayalaseema region, all of them having obtained their user IDs and passwords, she said.