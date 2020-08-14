142nd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

2,416,169

61,252

Recovered

1,712,913

54,974

Deaths

47,325

835

Maharashtra54831338184318650 Tamil Nadu3145202563135278 Andhra Pradesh2641421709242378 Karnataka1964941126333511 Delhi1494601343184167 Uttar Pradesh140775887862280 West Bengal98459671202059 Telangana8647563074665 Bihar8274154139450 Gujarat71064542382652 Assam5883842326145 Rajasthan5249738235789 Odisha4592731785321 Haryana4163534781483 Madhya Pradesh3902529020996 Kerala3811424922127 Jammu and Kashmir2489717003472 Punjab2390315319586 Jharkhand185168998177 Chhatisgarh12148880996 Uttarakhand96326134125 Goa871259575 Tripura6161417641 Puducherry5382320187 Manipur3752204411 Himachal Pradesh3371218114 Nagaland30119738 Arunachal Pradesh223115923 Chandigarh1595100425 Meghalaya11154986 Sikkim9105101 Mizoram6203230
Nation Other News 14 Aug 2020 Telangana govt takes ...
Nation, In Other News

Telangana govt takes control of 50 pc beds in private hospitals

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BALU PULIPAKA
Published Aug 14, 2020, 12:35 pm IST
Updated Aug 14, 2020, 12:35 pm IST
Though gov fixed rates to be charged for treating such patients, some private hospitals disregarded the guidelines and overbilled patients
A medic wearing PPE suit collects swab samples for COVID testing from a patient. — PTI photo
  A medic wearing PPE suit collects swab samples for COVID testing from a patient. — PTI photo

Hyderabad: The state government on Thursday announced that it was taking control of 50 per cent of beds in private hospitals. The health department will have control over admissions of Covid-19 patients for these beds, the government said.

As per the initial decision, the patients chosen for admission under this arrangement will be charged as per the rates decided by the government.

 

The decision was taken at a meeting of representatives of the Telangana Super-Specialty Hospitals Association representatives and health minister Etala Rajendar, according to a release from his office. The meeting was attended by senior health department officials.

The minister had a few days ago said the government would not hesitate to take over 50 per cent of Covid-19 beds in private hospitals if they failed to fall in line and implement government guidelines on rates for treating patients.

It was reliably learnt that despite Thursday's announcement, a final agreement was yet to be arrived at between the private hospitals and the government on the question of the number of beds that the government will have control over. It was learnt that the hospitals offered 30 per cent of the beds.

 

Also, yet to be discussed are details pertaining to billing of patients, and fixation of rates. These issues along with some other options in terms of working out the admission, billing and other details are expected to come up for discussion at a meeting on Friday between health department officials and private hospitals’ representatives.

After Thursday’s meeting, Rajendar, according to the release from his office, thanked the private hospital managements for coming forward to hand over control of 50 per cent of the beds to the government. He also requested the managements to meet with Director of Public Health Dr G. Srinivasa Rao on Friday to discuss and finalise the modalities of the new arrangement.

 

A dedicated app will be used to communicate decisions on sending of patients to the private hospitals by the health department, the release added.
It said that from the very beginning of the outbreak of the disease, the government was urging private hospitals to join hands with the government in providing treatment to Covid-19 patients.
Though the government fixed rates to be charged for treating such patients, some private hospitals have been disregarding the guidelines and billing patients as they wished. While many hospitals were issued notices on this front, permission for two hospitals to treat Covid-19 patients was withdrawn following such complaints.

 

The health minister had repeatedly urged private hospitals not to turn Covid-19 patients into a business opportunity but act responsibly, the release added.

...
Tags: telangana government, covid19 private hospitals
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Former president Ppranab Mukherjee has been admitted to the Army's R&R hospital in New Delhi.

Pranab Mukherjee is critical, continues to be on ventilator, says daughter Sharmistha

Pilibhit MP Varun Gandhi.

BJP MP Varun Gandhi all set to introduce private member's bill on organ donation

CCTV footage from the car-parking area shows Veeraraju attacking his son with a hammer. (Photo- Social Media)

Vizag man allegedly kills son over property dispute

Statue of DMK patriarch Kalaignar M Karunanidhi in Chennai. — PTI photo

DMK dismisses Ku Ka Selvam for violating party discipline



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Foolishness to demand CBI inquiry: Shiv Sena on Sushant death case

Foolishness to demand CBI inquiry, says Shiv Sena after Parth Pawar's comments. (AFP Photo)

Sanjay Raut gets legal notice for defaming Sushant family in Saamana article

Sushant's MLA cousin slaps Sanjay Raut with legal notice. (PTI Photo)

Spreading joy through art

Art has helped some youngsters overcome the confines of lockdown like Artjamila from Shah Alam, who has been creating works of art inspired by the battle against the Covid -19 (AFP)

No support for corona positive visually impaired inmates at Nature Cure Hospital

Nature Cure Hospital at Ameerpet in Hyderabad. (DC file photo)

3 arrested for fire tragedy at Vijayawada Covid care hotel

The gutted Swarna Palace Hotel in Vijayawada where a fire kileld 10 COVID-19 patients on Sunday, August 9, 2020. (ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham