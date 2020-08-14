142nd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

2,416,169

61,252

Recovered

1,712,913

54,974

Deaths

47,325

835

Maharashtra54831338184318650 Tamil Nadu3145202563135278 Andhra Pradesh2641421709242378 Karnataka1964941126333511 Delhi1494601343184167 Uttar Pradesh140775887862280 West Bengal98459671202059 Telangana8647563074665 Bihar8274154139450 Gujarat71064542382652 Assam5883842326145 Rajasthan5249738235789 Odisha4592731785321 Haryana4163534781483 Madhya Pradesh3902529020996 Kerala3811424922127 Jammu and Kashmir2489717003472 Punjab2390315319586 Jharkhand185168998177 Chhatisgarh12148880996 Uttarakhand96326134125 Goa871259575 Tripura6161417641 Puducherry5382320187 Manipur3752204411 Himachal Pradesh3371218114 Nagaland30119738 Arunachal Pradesh223115923 Chandigarh1595100425 Meghalaya11154986 Sikkim9105101 Mizoram6203230
Nation Other News 14 Aug 2020 Absentee Telangana I ...
Nation, In Other News

Absentee Telangana Inter students will not be declared pass: TSBIE

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | HARLEEN MINOCHA
Published Aug 14, 2020, 3:24 pm IST
Updated Aug 14, 2020, 3:24 pm IST
Students requested that they be declared as pass, to save a year of repeating the classes
Representational image (PTI)
 Representational image (PTI)

Even as the Telangana government announced cancellation of Inter Supplementary Exams this year and decided to pass as many as 1.47 lakh students who had failed the exams, there has not been much clarity on the fate of those who remained absent from the main exams for various reasons.

Following the uncertainty, several students wrote to the State Education Minister as well as the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education for consideration of students who had paid the fees for March exams, but couldn't take the exams for reasons like ill health or accident.

 

Students requested that they be declared as pass, to save a year of repeating the classes. However, the TSBIE has rejected any pleas from students and clearly stated the students who remained absent for main exams will not get the benefits of their policy decision.

Syed Omar Jaleel, Secretary, TSBIE said, 'It is a policy decision taken by the government to pass only those students who had appeared for the March examinations, but failed. Those who remained absent for whatever reason will have no other choice, but to repeat the class'. He further added that authorities cannot verify the reasons listed by thousands of students for not appearing for the exams.

 

...
Tags: telangana inter results, tsbie
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Police stand guard next to charred remains of vehicles vandalised by a mob over a social media post, allegedly by a relative of a Congress MLA, in Bengaluru. PTI photo

Karnataka HM: Local political differences, SDPI conspiracy reasons behind violence

Centre reviews progress of flagships programmes in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana. (Photo- Twitter/@Secretary_MoHUA)

Central team assess progress of urban flagship missions in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh

The suspect has been arrested.

Man taken into custody in Sringeri for hurting religious sentiments

Mk Stalin

Stalin lays stress on reservation for women



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Need clearly-defined, inclusive access strategy: Rahul to government on COVID vaccine

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that India will be one of the nations to produce a vaccine for coronavirus and the process will require a

Foolishness to demand CBI inquiry: Shiv Sena on Sushant death case

Foolishness to demand CBI inquiry, says Shiv Sena after Parth Pawar's comments. (AFP Photo)

Sanjay Raut gets legal notice for defaming Sushant family in Saamana article

Sushant's MLA cousin slaps Sanjay Raut with legal notice. (PTI Photo)

Spreading joy through art

Art has helped some youngsters overcome the confines of lockdown like Artjamila from Shah Alam, who has been creating works of art inspired by the battle against the Covid -19 (AFP)

No support for corona positive visually impaired inmates at Nature Cure Hospital

Nature Cure Hospital at Ameerpet in Hyderabad. (DC file photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham