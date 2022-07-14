  
Nation Other News 14 Jul 2022 Sanitation workers s ...
Nation, In Other News

Sanitation workers stop mayor, deputy from cleaning road

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jul 14, 2022, 11:41 pm IST
Updated Jul 14, 2022, 11:41 pm IST
While they had been cleaning Raju Road, sanitation workers led by their union, CPM and CPI leaders reached the spot in a procession and obstructed them. — DC Image
 While they had been cleaning Raju Road, sanitation workers led by their union, CPM and CPI leaders reached the spot in a procession and obstructed them. — DC Image

ANANTAPUR: Striking sanitation workers blocked Anantapur Municipal Corporation mayor Md. Vasim Salim, deputy mayor Kogatam Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy, some corporators and civic body staff from cleaning main roads in Anantapur on Thursday.

In view of the strike by municipal workers across the state, no cleaning operations have been undertaken for past few days in Anantapur town. Even intervention by the mayor and Anantapur Urban MLA Ananta Venkatrami Reddy resulted in no solution and sanitation workers have continued their protests.

Following this, mayor Salim, deputy mayor Vijaya Bhaskar and others leaders took up cleaning operations on main roads. While they had been cleaning Raju Road, sanitation workers led by their union, CPM and CPI leaders reached the spot in a procession and obstructed them.

They maintained that sanitation workers have struck work to get their long-pending problems resolved. No attempts should be made to undermine their efforts. Following this, the mayor and deputy mayor had to withdraw from the place.

Sanitation workers also did not allow usage of a municipal vehicle in Nandyal for taking up cleaning operations near the house of Nandyal MLA Ravichandar Reddy. The vehicle was forced to return from the spot.

...
Tags: sanitation workers strike anantapur, anantapur mayor vasim cleans roads
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Anantapur


Latest From Nation

At the Kaleshwaram project, the Kannepalli (Lakshmi) pump house that houses 17 heavy-duty motors and Annaram pump house that houses seven heavy-duty motors that have a capacity to pump out 2 TMC of water per day were inundated. (DC FIle Photo)

Telangana Rains: 2 Kaleshwaram pump houses submerged, Godavari rages on

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the I2U2 virtual Summit, in New Delhi, Thursday, July 14, 2022. (PTI Photo)

UAE to invest $2 bn on Indian food parks

CM Jagan decided to increase the pay of sanitation workers to ₹21,000 and okay the health allowance of ₹6,000. (Photo:Twitter/ file)

Jagan okays hike in pay, allowance of striking municipal staff

Godavari river in spate following monsoon rains in Nashik, Tuesday, July 12, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Panic grips people of agency areas in Mulugu district



MOST POPULAR

 

Rains bring to life Warangal’s famous waterfalls

The Bogatha Waterfall, also known as ‘Telangana Nayagara’, at Chikupally village of Wazedu mandal of Mulugu district, is a magnificent cascade surrounded by dense forest. — DC Image
 

Teen pedals to Leh in green push

Venkatesh attempted to ride out to Leh last year as well, but returned after 500 kilometres due to familial pressure. But after completing the expedition this time, his family is proud of his accomplishment, he said. (Image By Arrangement)
 

Teacher turns 100: A look back

Dressed in a silk saree accompanied by a pearl necklace, Shakuntala posed for a few photographs, surrounded by generations of family members as she celebrated an incredible milestone in her life. (DC Image)
 

Govt schools across TS in dire straits, poor infra hampering quality education

Just ahead of their reopening after the summer vacation, these schools seem to have been left out of the government's programme. (DC)
 

World's largest cricket jersey was made within nine days

The jersey got Guinness record recognition in the IPL final in Ahmedabad on Sunday. (By Arrangement)
 

Viral fever with gastro, dengue cases increase in Hyderabad

While monsoon is the peak season for dengue infections, even before the season, hospitals have been reportedly getting dengue cases. (Representational image: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Indian nuns working in Kyiv running short on food, but remain determined to continue

The nuns defied a request to move to a safer place and chose to stay on in a war-torn Ukraine risking their lives to continue serving refugees and injured people (Representational image: AFP file)

GRSE to build electric ferry for Bengal government

The zero-emission full electric ferry, which is 24-meter-long, is powered by 210 kilowatt per hour liquid cooled energy storage solution and ergonomically designed to carry 150 passengers with provision of air conditioning sitting arrangements. (Photo by arrangement)

Koya youth delve deep into roots, family history

Several Koya youths are reportedly going to Chhattisgarh to meet community elders of their surnames and finding their history and names of Kuladevatha. — Representational image/DC

Body spray ads with 'rape jokes' draws Centre's ire

A screengrab of the advertisement (Twitter)

Modi writes blog for mother’s 100th b’day

This handout photograph taken on June 18, 2022 and released by the Indian Press Information Bureau (PIB) shows India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) talking with his mother Hiraba Modi during a visit on the occasion of her 100th birthday in Gandhinagar. (Photo by PIB)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->