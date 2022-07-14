Sanitation workers stop mayor, deputy from cleaning road

While they had been cleaning Raju Road, sanitation workers led by their union, CPM and CPI leaders reached the spot in a procession and obstructed them. — DC Image

ANANTAPUR: Striking sanitation workers blocked Anantapur Municipal Corporation mayor Md. Vasim Salim, deputy mayor Kogatam Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy, some corporators and civic body staff from cleaning main roads in Anantapur on Thursday.

In view of the strike by municipal workers across the state, no cleaning operations have been undertaken for past few days in Anantapur town. Even intervention by the mayor and Anantapur Urban MLA Ananta Venkatrami Reddy resulted in no solution and sanitation workers have continued their protests.

Following this, mayor Salim, deputy mayor Vijaya Bhaskar and others leaders took up cleaning operations on main roads. While they had been cleaning Raju Road, sanitation workers led by their union, CPM and CPI leaders reached the spot in a procession and obstructed them.

They maintained that sanitation workers have struck work to get their long-pending problems resolved. No attempts should be made to undermine their efforts. Following this, the mayor and deputy mayor had to withdraw from the place.

Sanitation workers also did not allow usage of a municipal vehicle in Nandyal for taking up cleaning operations near the house of Nandyal MLA Ravichandar Reddy. The vehicle was forced to return from the spot.