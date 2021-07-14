Nation Other News 14 Jul 2021 Study throws light o ...
Nation, In Other News

Study throws light on movement of animals in Amrabad Reserve

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BALU PULIPAKA
Published Jul 14, 2021, 2:31 am IST
Updated Jul 14, 2021, 7:11 am IST
The study was conducted between April 2020 and July 2020, in the Amrabad Tiger Reserve, by officials of the Telangana forest department
B Srinivas, the field director of Amrabad Tiger Reserve told this newspaper that based on the study data, a request was being sent to the National Highways Authority of India to lay additional speed breakers at the locations identified as hotspots for animal crossings. (DC Image)
 B Srinivas, the field director of Amrabad Tiger Reserve told this newspaper that based on the study data, a request was being sent to the National Highways Authority of India to lay additional speed breakers at the locations identified as hotspots for animal crossings. (DC Image)

Hyderabad: A one-of-a-kind ‘wildlife crossings on a road’ study conducted by officials of the Telangana forest department in a tiger reserve (ATR) in the country, has shown that when vehicular traffic is minimal, or absent, wild animals do not shy away from crossing roads that run through forests, even during the day time. The study, conducted between April 2020 and July 2020 during the Covid-19 lockdown in the Amrabad Tiger Reserve, showed that nearly every species of wild animal that lives in ATR, moved freely on the roads in the absence of traffic.

“We also found that leopards were using the road frequently to walk along and not just cross the road from one side of the forest to the other,” Rohit Gopidi, the forest divisional officer at Mannanur said.

 

The tiger reserve, spread mostly in the Nallamala forests in Nagarkurnool district, has one of the busiest highways running through it for about 60 km between Mannanur village, the gateway to the reserve, and Eagalapenta, where the forest ends before the road goes across Krishna river and enters Andhra Pradesh.

The study, which involved placing a number of motion triggered camera traps along the two-lane highway in the forest, showed that there were at least a dozen spots along the road that emerged as preferred animal crossing locations. “Normally, when there is traffic, very few animals come onto the road. The camera trap image study showed that in the absence of traffic, animals returned to their normal behaviour of freely moving along the road, or crossing it,” said Mahender Reddy, the field biologist at the reserve.

 

The busy highway that connects Telangana to the Srisailam temple town in Andhra Pradesh, sees around 600 to 800 vehicles – including RTC buses - passing on it. During weekends, the number of vehicles nearly triples, sometimes resulting in bumper-to-bumper traffic. The road, as in others passing through tiger reserves, is shut from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. to leave the forest free of disturbances and allow animals to cross the road in peace.

However, with no one following the mandatory 30 kmph speed limit while passing through the forest and instead speeding through clocking anywhere upwards of 80 kmph on some stretches of the road, ATR sees a regular parade of road kills – wild animals mowed down by fast moving vehicles. Among those that are usually killed are slow moving snakes such as pythons, monkeys that gather in large troupes by the road side, having gotten used to people feeding them, various deer, porcupines, civet cats, and different kinds of jungle cats.

 

B Srinivas, the field director of Amrabad Tiger Reserve told this newspaper that based on the study data, a request was being sent to the National Highways Authority of India to lay additional speed breakers at the locations identified as hotspots for animal crossings. “We have the maximum number of tigers in Telangana. This is a very special area in the state. We will also provide the latitude and longitude information for proper placement of the speed breakers to force all vehicles to slow down at the identified animal crossing points to ensure everyone, the wildlife and people, stay safe,” Srinivas said.

 

...
Tags: telangana forest department
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

A decrease of 2,832 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. (PTI Photo)

India records 38,792 fresh Covid cases, 624 deaths

Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi (PTI file photo)

Gandhis, Prashant Kishor meet over Punjab, LS polls

Tigers are coming close to agricultural fields in Penchikaplpet, Bejjur, Dahegam, Sirpur (T) and Kagaznagar in Komaram Bheem Asifabad district. Representational Image (PTI)

Villagers panic after watching tiger killing calf; tiger chases them

Despite high cases in Khammam, there are no micro-containment zones in the district. Representational Image (PTI)

Covid cases on rise in Khammam as norms ignored



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sirisha Bandla — the Indian-origin woman who flew with Richard Branson into space

Sirisha Bandla, Virgin Galactic's Vice President of Government Affairs and Research Operations, and one of the passengers accompanying Richard Branson, waves to the crowd before heading to board the rocket plane that will fly them to space from Spaceport America near Truth or Consequences, New Mexico. (Photo: AP)
 

Dilip Kumar’s Hyderabad connections

Dilip Kumar with his wife, Saira Banu. (AFP)
 

Despite lockdowns, Hyderabad air rife with Nitrogen dioxide

The eight Indian cities where the NO2 pollution has increased since the initial lockdown are, Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Jaipur, and Lucknow. Representational Image (Twitter)
 

Kerala launches in-car dining to give fillip to tourism

Kerala Tourism Minister PA Mohammed Riyas during the in-car dining. (Photo: ANI)
 

No farters/burpers please: Matrimonial ad prank by a feminist goes viral

Sakshi claimed that there were a plethora of hate emails sent her way as the ad hurt a lot of fragile egos, ranging from feminism-bashers to trolls sending death threats over a prank. (Twitter)
 

Hyderabad math wizard solves Riemann Hypothesis

Dr Eswaran, 74, works with the Sreenidhi Institute of Science and Technology in Hyderabad.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Kadapa onions rich in flavonoids, says YVU researcher

Cultivated in Krishnapuram in Mydukur area of Kadapa district, the onion has special properties and is high in phenolic compounds, apart from antioxidants. (Representational Photo:PTI)

Four of family drown while crossing river in Telangana

The area had witnessed rains for the past few days following which pits in the riverbed were filled with rain water. (Representational Image: PTI)

DMRC building first-ever underground integrated parking facility at Dhansa station

This extension of the Grey Line will immensely benefit the residents of the interior areas around Najafgarh. (PTI Photo)

English medium must at under graduate level in Andhra Pradesh

The ‘Future of work’ demands knowing English which will be met with studying UG in English medium so that the inherent inhibition wanes away. — DC Image

Delhi's wait for monsoon ends, rains in parts of city

Rain lashed parts of the national capital early on Tuesday morning. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->