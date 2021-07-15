Nation Other News 14 Jul 2021 Two top AP officials ...
Two top AP officials issued NBWs in contempt case

Published Jul 15, 2021, 12:56 am IST
The two officials are former Krishna district collector A. Md. Imtiaz and DRDA project director M. Srinivas
 AP High Court.

VIJAYAWADA: The AP High Court on Wednesday issued non-bailable arrest warrant against two government officials in a contempt of court case and directed the Vijayawada police commissioner to execute them.

The two officials are former Krishna district collector A. Md. Imtiaz and DRDA project director M. Srinivas.

 

A petition was filed in the court, complaining about non-implementation of Jagananna Cheyutha scheme denying benefit to 20 eligible persons in Nandigama of Krishna district.

Advocate Prabhakar filed a petition in the court stating that even as the gram sabha accepted to implement the scheme, the officials failed to implement it. However, as the court was going to hear the contempt of court petition on Wednesday, the officials released the amount in the first phase on Tuesday night after a year. The court was furious and issued directions to serve NBWs on them.

 

