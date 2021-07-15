Night curfew extended till July 21 in AP

Accordingly, all business establishments and offices can function normally from 6 am to10 pm duly following the Covid protocol. (Representational image: PTI)

Vijayawada: The AP government has extended curfew from 10 pm to 6 am the next day in the entire state from July 15 to 21.

It issued an order here on Wednesday in view of overall decline in the number of Covid positive cases. Accordingly, all business establishments and offices can function normally from 6 am to10 pm duly following the Covid protocol.

District collectors and district magistrates were directed to impose Section 144, making it mandatory to wear masks and slap a penalty of Rs 100 for non-compliance. Meanwhile, establishments which allow people without a mask into their premises would have to cough up Rs 10,000 to Rs 25,000 depending on the gravity of the offence.