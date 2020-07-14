106th Day Of Lockdown

Anakapalle chemist charred to death in Visakha Solvents Pharma city fire, Parawada

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jul 14, 2020, 1:49 pm IST
Updated Jul 14, 2020, 1:53 pm IST
The huge flames were confined to Visakha Solvents Ltd only and it didn’t spread to nearby the pharma units in the JNPC
An injured person waits for help at the Ramky Group inside SEZ of Jawaharlal Nehru Pharma city following a fire accident at Visakha Solvent Lab at Parawada in Visakhapatnam on Monday. — Murali Krishna photo
 An injured person waits for help at the Ramky Group inside SEZ of Jawaharlal Nehru Pharma city following a fire accident at Visakha Solvent Lab at Parawada in Visakhapatnam on Monday. — Murali Krishna photo

Visakhapatnam: A chemist was found charred to death and another survived with 40 percent burns in the major fire that erupted at Visakha Solvents Ltd Plant in Ramky’s Jawaharlal Nehru Pharma City (JNPC), Parawada.

The chemist was identified as Kandregula Srinivasa Rao (40), a native
of Anakapalle Town in Vizag city. The charred body of Srinivasa Rao was found on Tuesday morning near the Visakha Solvents Ltd. The injured person Mallesh has been shifted to a private hospital in Gajuwaka for treatment.

 

Visakha District Collector V Vinay Chand and City Police Chief RK Meena said that the fire mishap took place at the solvents’ recovery unit of Visakha Solvents Ltd, which recovers waste solvents from pharmaceutical companies in the JNPC.
Vinay Chand said that fire broke out in one of the columns during the recovery process. The huge flames were confined to Visakha Solvents Ltd only and it didn’t spread to nearby the pharma units in the JNPC.

The police said that there were four people at the site at the time of
the mishap. Initially, the officials said that all the four ran to safety. Only one employee, Mallesh suffered burn injuries. However, on Tuesday, the police found the dead body of chemist Srinivasa Rao near
the accident spot.

Police said 12 fire tenders were pressed into service and the situation was brought under control. There was panic among the workers in JNPC and residents around the JNPC as the explosion was heard in a
radius of two kilometres on Monday night and the thick smoke and huge flames were engulfed at the mishap place.

This is the third major industrial  accident in Vizag city in the past two and half months. Styrene vapour leak in LG Polymers India Pvt Ltd (LGPI) on May 7 killed 14 people and mishap in Sainor Life Sciences Pharma Company at JNPC on June 30 led to death of two persons.

...
Tags: vizag pharma city, jnpu, visakha pharma city
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vishakhapatnam


