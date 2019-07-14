Cricket World Cup 2019

14 Jul 2019
Thiruvananthapuram: Newborn’s body bitten by strays

Published Jul 14, 2019, 1:06 am IST
Updated Jul 14, 2019, 1:06 am IST
The body was bitten by stray dogs and the right leg was separated from it.
The police were inquiring whether the boy was killed or left alive.
Thiruvananthapuram: The body of a two-day-old boy was found wrapped in a plastic cover in a private property near Vilappilsala on Friday.

The body was bitten by stray dogs and the right leg was separated from it. The plastic cover was torn apart. The body was found by a few students who were going along the path near the private property around 5.30 p.m. on Friday. Stray dogs were dragging the plastic cover. Alerted by the students, the local people informed the Vilapilsala police who found that the plastic cover was slit open by dogs. On Saturday morning, forensic officials visited the place and conducted an inspection of the place. Later, the police personnel in the presence of revenue officials conducted an inquest. A post-mortem was also conducted. The police were inquiring whether the boy was killed or left alive. The police is probing on the hospitals in the district to identify newborn babies. 

 

