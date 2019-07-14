Cricket World Cup 2019

-
-
-
-,
-
-,
-
-
-
 LIVE !  :  As both sides look forward to winning their maiden title, hosts England face New Zealand in a match greater than all others at the World Cup 2019 final. (Photo: Cricket World Cup/Twitter) ICC World Cup 2019 Final LIVE: ENG vs NZ; England post 82 runs in 22 overs
 
Nation Other News 14 Jul 2019 Capt Amarinder hails ...
Nation, In Other News

Capt Amarinder hails Pak for removal of 'permit for passage' via Kartarpur corridor

ANI
Published Jul 14, 2019, 8:56 pm IST
Updated Jul 14, 2019, 8:56 pm IST
He has hoped the government would press Pakistan to accept other key demands being raised by him over the past several months.
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh. (Photo: File)
 Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh. (Photo: File)

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, on Sunday, welcomed Pakistan's decision to remove the requirement of a separate permit system to allow pilgrims to travel through the historic Kartarpur corridor but requested for the waiver of passport to facilitate devotees from the rural areas of the state to visit the holy place.

Chief Minister Singh, in a statement, said Pakistan has now agreed to 5,000 devotees a day as against its original proposal of 500 but the number needed to be further raised.

 

The Chief Minister, however, hailed Pakistan's decision to allow Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) and Persons of Indian Origin (PIO) card holders, as urged by him.

The historic corridor would not serve its full potential unless Pakistan agreed to become even more flexible with regard to pilgrims visit the Sri Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara, an official quoted him as saying.

He urged the Central government to engage even more closely with Pakistan to secure their agreement on other demands he has been putting forth.

The Chief Minister also reiterated his demand for a special package from the Centre to make the celebrations truly historic and befitting the sacred occasion.

The Chief Minister has hoped the government would press Pakistan to accept other key demands being raised by him over the past several months.

These included further increase in the daily limit of pilgrims allowed passage by Islamabad to enable 'khulle darshan' to mark the historic occasion of the 550th birth anniversary celebration of Sri Guru Nanak Dev ji, the statement said.

...
Tags: kartarpur, amarinder singh
Location: India, Chandigarh, Chandigarh


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Ghosh also said the National Register of Citizens (NRC) will soon be implemented in West Bengal on the lines of Assam. (Photo: PTI)

'Gorkhaland was never promised by us,' says West Bengal BJP chief

A chemical engineering graduate, Santhosh was looking after BJP affairs in south India. Known for his organisational skills, he adopts the latest communication technologies for increasing party's strength. (Photo: ANI)

BL Santhosh replaces Ramlal in BJP as General Secretary (Organisation)

Union Power Minister R K Singh. (Photo: File)

Government will compensate for load sheddings: Power Minister

The meeting was attended by state water resources minister Sanjay Kumar Jha, Chief Secretary Deepak Kumar, development commissioner Subhash Sharma and other officials. (Photo: ANI)

Nitish Kumar chairs meeting to review flood situation in Bihar



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

MP's 'Indori poha' likely to join race for GI tag

The 'Indori poha' is a breakfast staple made from flattened rice flakes. (Photo: Twitter @dakuwithchaku)
 

Chhattisgarh: Bank services brought to Balrampur by women

The scheme is focused on promoting self-employment and organisation of the rural poor. (ANI)
 

'Hobbs & Shaw' premiere halted after electric sparks cause chaos

A still from 'Hobbs & Shaw'.
 

After 41 years of legal battle, man relieved from charges of stealing Rs 20

In a bizarre incident, a Gwalior man who was charged for stealing Rs 20 was relieved of the theft charges in a Lok Adalat after 41 years of a legal battle. (Representational Image)
 

Odisha collector opts for government hospital for spouse's delivery

Agarwal expressed satisfaction on the hospital preparations given 103 children died due to encephalitis in 2016 in the same hospital. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Chandrayaan-2 cheaper than Avengers Endgame: This is what foreign media has to say

The mission would take off exactly 50 years after the astronauts of Apollo 11 made their historic voyage and would attempt a historic touchdown near the Moon's south pole, 'where water ice lurks in permanently shadowed craters'. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

2 dead, 26 injured after ride breaks down at adventure park in Gujarat’s Kankaria

More details in this matter are awaited. (Photo: ANI)

Amarnath Yatra resumes from Jammu, biggest batch of 7,993 pilgrims leaves for Kashmir

The officials said while 5,270 pilgrims opted for the traditional 36-km Pahalgam route in Anantnag district, 2,723 would take the shorter 12-km Baltal track in Ganderbal district. Over 1.75 lakh pilgrims have so far registered themselves for the 46-day long pilgrimage. (Photo: ANI)

After 41 years of legal battle, man relieved from charges of stealing Rs 20

In a bizarre incident, a Gwalior man who was charged for stealing Rs 20 was relieved of the theft charges in a Lok Adalat after 41 years of a legal battle. (Representational Image)

Over 900 children reported ill in last 3 yrs after having mid-day meals: HRD Ministry

The Midday Meal scheme comes under the HRD Ministry's Department of School Education and Literacy. (Photo: File | Representative)

Government will compensate for load sheddings: Power Minister

Union Power Minister R K Singh. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham