Youngsters sleepless in Hyderabad

Those who identify as a binge-watcher reporty more fatigue, more symptoms of insomnia, poorer sleep quality and greater alertness prior to going to sleep. (Photo: Pixabay)

Hyderabad: Cases of revenge bedtime procrastination syndrome are increasing amongst those in the 21-35 years age-group in the city, said psychiatrists and psychologists. Most of them work in night or early morning shifts, which disturb their sleep patterns.

Meanwhile, adults who come home late from work, take ‘revenge’ on their bedtime as they feel that they would be ‘wasting’ time by sleeping in spite of how tired or sleepy they are. Thus, a person avoids sleep and engages in other activities like late-night snacking, watching movies or OTT platforms which not only lead to mental health issues but also affects their physical health as well. Once this pattern sets in, one won’t be able to sleep even if the person wants to on time, said Dr Virinchi Sharma, a consultant psychiatrist.

People in the city with this syndrome said that they feel that they hardly have any ‘me time’ thus they willingly push their sleep time.

“I want to talk to my family and friends but by the time I come home they are asleep. I feel empty. Also there is no ‘me time’ or family time with such work timings. I feel my day starts after 10.30-11 pm, when my work is done. I am aware how tired I am after work but I do not want to sleep without doing anything for myself,” said Twinkle Baid, 25, who works for an MNC.People avoiding sleep voluntarily tend to suffer mental and physical health issues.

"Why is it that we never compromise on food and only on sleep? Good sleep not only helps in developing the brain but also clams down the body. Once we avoid sleep, stress levels increase and it gradually impacts cognitive abilities. There is a higher risk of developing suicidal tendencies,” added Virinchi Sharma.

Psychologists have said that there was a reason why doctors insist on eight hours of sound sleep. Unfortunately, some people think that they can follow a scattered pattern and set their own timings, said Rima Patra, a psychologist.

"I have cases where people complain about how they sleep for four hours at a stretch, an hour during lunch time and three hours in the afternoon. However, such sleep patterns only relax the tired body and not the mind," said Rima.

“Easy ways to deal with such sleep patterns is by starting to meditate, eating right, doing some physical activities, or being involved in some creative pastime, which all will help them sleep better. One must know that people with this syndrome are at a greater risk of a cardiac arrest and putting on weight," said Ashwin Kumar, a psychiatrist in the city.