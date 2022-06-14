Nation Other News 14 Jun 2022 Classrooms locked ov ...
Nation, In Other News

Classrooms locked over dispute, students attend lessons in tree shade

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PULI SHARAT KUMAR
Published Jun 14, 2022, 11:46 pm IST
Updated Jun 14, 2022, 11:46 pm IST
The issue started when the MPTC chief Soujanya got two new classrooms constructed as the ones in use were on the verge of collapse
Students of a government primary school were deprived of their classrooms and had to listen to their lessons under trees in public spaces of Porandla village in Jagtial district. (Representational Photo: DC)
 Students of a government primary school were deprived of their classrooms and had to listen to their lessons under trees in public spaces of Porandla village in Jagtial district. (Representational Photo: DC)

Jagtial: Political differences between a sarpanch and a Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituency (MPTC) have led to students of a government primary school being deprived of their classrooms and having to listen to their lessons under trees in public spaces of Porandla village in Jagtial district.

The issue started when the MPTC chief Soujanya got two new classrooms constructed as the ones in use were on the verge of collapse. Since the issue was taken on priority, Soujanya’s husband Tirupati had provided funds for the same and a proposal was put to the sarpanch for allotment of funds.

 

While the classrooms were constructed by the end of May, the village committee dithered on allotting funds.

With the fund sanction pending, Tirupati locked the classrooms ahead of the school reopening on Monday.

Sources said that sarpanch Sandhya Rani has a grudge against the MPTC chief and her husband, due to which Rs 3.2 lakh is pending.

...
Tags: mptc, sandhya rani, sarpanch
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

With the TDP not fielding a candidate for the Atmakur by-poll, the party activists there are planning to go to booths and press NOTA button.

TD cadres mulling use of NOTA to prove party strength in Atmakur

Between 400 to 500 Adivasis from Munchingput, Pedabayulu and other mandals of the district had been brought to the hospital on June 11 and operated on. (Representational Image/ AP)

Adivasis undergoing mass FP operations raises eyebrows

CM disbursed assistance of Rs 2978 crore under YSR Free Crop Insurance scheme, benefiting 15.6 lakh farmers who suffered crop loss in Kharif 2021. (Photo: Twitter)

CM Jagan affirms continuation of welfare schemes despite budgetary constraints

Police in Prakasam district seized a rare idol of Panchamukha Vinayaka made out of Jade gemstone and weighing about 50kg from its carrier. (Representational Photo: DC)

Prakasam police launch investigation into Emerald Green Panchamukha Vinayaka idol



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

World's largest cricket jersey was made within nine days

The jersey got Guinness record recognition in the IPL final in Ahmedabad on Sunday. (By Arrangement)
 

Viral fever with gastro, dengue cases increase in Hyderabad

While monsoon is the peak season for dengue infections, even before the season, hospitals have been reportedly getting dengue cases. (Representational image: PTI)
 

AP man donates his retirement funds for SSY scheme, gets PM Modi's pat

Markapuram Rambhupal Reddy. (DC)
 

Low blow for alcohol lovers as liquor prices go higher in Telangana

The new price list is available on the website www.tsbcl.telangana.gov.in/ts/ — Representational image/DC
 

Nation's envy: TS legislators are highest paid in the country

Telangana MLAs shot to the top of the ladder in 2016 when the state government hiked their pay and allowances by an overwhelming 163 per cent in one go. (Representational Image/File)
 

Experts for study on bee population

Even if bees are affected at sub-lethal levels, their fall in health eventually contributes to the collapse of their colonies. (Representational Image/ Pexels)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

PM Modi gets emotional while interacting with beneficiary during Utkarsh Samaroh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi nteracting with the beneficiary (ANI)

Koya youth delve deep into roots, family history

Several Koya youths are reportedly going to Chhattisgarh to meet community elders of their surnames and finding their history and names of Kuladevatha. — Representational image/DC

Unique megalithic burial site discovered in Dakshina Kannada

Prof Murugeshi remarked that this could perhaps be the first rock engraving of the megalithic period found from Dakshina Kannada. (Photo by arrangement)

Inverted Rifle, helmet shifted from India Gate to War Memorial

A generation of Indians from all over the country from last 50 years have visited Amar Jawan Jyoti to pay their respect to fallen Indian soldiers and it has etched strongly in the emotional psyche of Indians. (Twitter)

Body spray ads with 'rape jokes' draws Centre's ire

A screengrab of the advertisement (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->